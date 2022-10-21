Ozzy Osbourne fans wanting to learn more of the story behind Patient Number 9, the heavy metal legend's latest album, can seek out the new Patient Number 9 comic book.

The story fictionalizes the harrowing tale of Osbourne being "trapped in an asylum with no out."

The comic was created by Todd McFarlane, the veteran comic book artist known for Spawn and The Amazing Spider-Man who also helmed Osbourne's music video for the album's title track. "Patient Number 9" was the first single from the effort — it features seasoned guitarist Jeff Beck and was released ahead of the album in June. The album itself arrived last month.

See samples of the comic near the bottom of this post.

A limited bundle containing the comic and the album on CD is now being sold at more than 600 comic book stores throughout North America. Check here to find a local store.

Patient Number 9, Osbourne's 13th solo album, also features "Degradation Rules" with fellow Black Sabbath alum Tony Iommi and "Nothing Feels Right" featuring Zakk Wylde.

Earlier this year, Osbourne was "on the road to recovery" after neck and spine surgery. His injuries stemmed from a 2003 ATV accident that seriously wounded the rock star. Osbourne made a triumphant return to the stage alongside Iommi at this year's Commonwealth Games. He then performed during halftime at an NFL game.

From a press release:

To learn about what inspired the theme for Ozzy Osbourne's 'Patient Number 9' album, look no further than the 26-page comic book available solely in some limited-edition album packages. Featuring a story by Todd McFarlane and illustrations by Jonathan Glapion (the beautiful haunting interior pages were painted by Glapion with a striking cover provided by McFarlane), the comic book was initially available only in record stores and online. The story tells how Osbourne is trapped in an asylum with no way out, he's tortured by the doctors, abused by the patients, and hunted by a horrific creature born from his shattered mind. The comic book serves as the prequel to the McFarlane-directed video for the album’s first single and title track 'Patient Number 9.' The Limited Edition CD + Comic Book bundle is now being sold at more than 600 comic book stores throughout North America.

Ozzy Osbourne, Patient Number 9 Comic Book Samples

Ozzy comic sample Epic loading...

Ozzy comic sample Epic loading...

Ozzy comic sample Epic loading...

Ozzy Osbourne feat. Jeff Beck, "Patient Number 9" (Music Video)