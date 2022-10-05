Ozzy Osbourne has launched a signature makeup collection to bring "dark glamour" to cosmetics users. In partnership with the brand Rock & Roll Beauty, the limited edition Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection is available now.

The line includes a bat-shaped eyeshadow palette, clearly inspired by the metal singer's 1982 "bat-biting" spectacle. There's also a makeup palette shaped like a coffin, not to mention Ozzy-inspired lipstick, brushes, a highlighter and a cosmetic bag.

See photos and video of the collection below.

Last month, Osbourne released Patient Number 9, his first studio album since 2020's Ordinary Man. That makes it the perfect time to beautify in the name of the heavy metal madman. After all, Ozzy's signature look has historically hinged on dark eyeliner.

"Inspired by the iconic Prince of Darkness, discover the Ozzy Osbourne collection," Rock & Roll Beauty says, calling the products a "celebration of the metal icon and his signature style."

But there's more than just makeup in the Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection. An Ozzy-styled gothic hand mirror, Ozzy body tattoos and Ozzy scented candles round out the set.

The collection is available online now at rockandrollbeauty.com and in store at Ulta Beauty. Prices range from $10 for an Ozzy Bullet Lip Stick to $25 for the Ozzy Bat Palette.

Patient Number 9, Osbourne's 13th album, boasts the tunes "Degradation Rules" with fellow Black Sabbath alum Tony Iommi, "Nothing Feels Right" featuring Zakk Wylde, and the Jeff Beck-assisted title track.

Earlier this year, Osbourne was "on the road to recovery" after neck and spine surgery. His injuries stemmed from a 2003 ATV accident that seriously wounded the rock star often called the "Prince of Darkness."

But Osbourne made a triumphant return to the stage alongside Iommi at this year's Commonwealth Games. He then performed during halftime at an NFL game.

Ozzy Osbourne Rock and Roll Beauty Collection