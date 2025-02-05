In the season finale of the second season of Paranormal Prison, Shinedown guitarist Zach Myers and From Ashes to New drummer Mat Madiro get the chills in a thrilling conclusion with our most clear-cut communication from the other side!

Myers and Madiro seem to amplify each other's nervous energy, having visited the Ohio State Reformatory before, picking up on the ominous vibes.

"I'm not a skeptic. I've been in here and seen weird things," Myers says of the haunted location. "There's a couple spots last tour that I definitely felt some chills happen for sure. I was a little on edge," adds Madiro.

For the first time this season, the crew plays music from the 1940s in an attempt to appease the spirits inside the prison and initiate friendly contact. And, later in the episode, Shinedown's own security guard gets seriously spooked by a flashing red ball.

Check out the full episode and learn more about the Paranormal Prison video series below.

About Paranormal Prison

Loudwire has teamed up with Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents to bring you 12 brand new episodes of Paranormal Prison!

We invite you and your favorite artists inside Ohio State Reformatory, where Ohio's most violent criminals lost their lives, but some of their souls still remain.

Paranormal Prison: Season 2, Episode 12 - Shinedown's Zach Myers + From Ashes to New's Mat Madiro

Saving the best for last, this season finale finds Myers even reading the names of prisoners that are scratched into the walls outloud. "Dan, are you here?" he asks, to which the equipment picks up a response, "Yeah."

"I don't like that," Madiro says nervously when the crew asks for a sign of an otherworldly presence and get what they've asked for.

If you're a skeptic or nonbeliever, we dare you to watch the full episode below and still hold those convictions!

About Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival and Danny Wimmer Presents

Inkcarceration Music & Tattoo Festival is held each year at the historic Ohio State Reformatory in Mansfield.

Construction began back in 1886 and the prison was operational from 1896 through 1990 and it was also used in a scene in the classic movie, The Shawshank Redemption. While the prison remains open to tourism, the most exciting moment of the year is certainly when the fest rolls into town for a long weekend of rock and metal.

Fans are already looking forward to the 2025 installment, which takes place July 18, 29 and 20 with headliners Falling in Reverse, Slipknot and Five Finger Death Punch.

Inkcarceration is one of many of Danny Wimmer Presents' premiere festivals. Since it's formation in 2011, DWP has become a leading promoter in heavy music and beyond, building up the U.S. festival circuit that dominates the spring, summer and fall months.

The DWP festival roster also includes Aftershock, Born & Raised, Bourbon & Beyond, Golden Sky Country Music Festival, Louder Than Life, Rocklahoma, Sonic Temple and Welcome to Rockville.

Visit the Inkcarceration and DWP websites for more information.