Poppy Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Dates

After postponing her fall tour last year, the enigmatic Poppy has announced a new run of tour dates with 32 stops in the United States and Canada on the international 'Never Find My Place' tour.

The pop-turned-metal-gone-dream-punk musician has continued to shake things up since the September release of her latest album, Flux, having released a new song, "3.14," which was dedicated to her pet cat. She showed off her eclectic taste in music and affinity for doom and black metal in an 'What's In My Bag?' episode from Amoeba, guested on a new song by electro-industrial group HEALTH and launched her own metaverse with the PoppySphere app.

With a fresh set of tour dates on the books, Poppy will embark on a North American run which kicks off on March 8 in Sacramento, California and finishes up back in the 'Golden State' with a May 26 date in San Diego.

View the list of stops below.

Tickets for rescheduled shows are on sale now and previously purchased tickets will be honored. The sale for the new dates starts on Jan. 21 at 9AM local time at Poppy's website.

Poppy 'Never Find My Place' 2022 North American Tour Dates

Poppy 'Never Find My Place' 2022 Tour

March 08 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades

March 09 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall

March 10 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory

March 12 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater

March 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot

March 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall

March 18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman

March 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's

March 21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom

March 22 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue

March 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Park West

March 24 — Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall

March 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall

March 28 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall

March 29 — Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Corona

March 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall

March 31 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium

April 01 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater

April 02 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts

April 03 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore

April 05 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville

April 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre

April 08 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues New Orleans

April 09 — Austin, Texas @ Emos Austin

April 10 — Dallas, Texas @ The Echo Lounge and Music Hall

April 13 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre

May 19 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva

May 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground - Fillmore Charlotte

May 21 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate

May 22 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville

May 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft

May 26 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego