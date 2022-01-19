Poppy Announces Rescheduled North American Tour Dates
After postponing her fall tour last year, the enigmatic Poppy has announced a new run of tour dates with 32 stops in the United States and Canada on the international 'Never Find My Place' tour.
The pop-turned-metal-gone-dream-punk musician has continued to shake things up since the September release of her latest album, Flux, having released a new song, "3.14," which was dedicated to her pet cat. She showed off her eclectic taste in music and affinity for doom and black metal in an 'What's In My Bag?' episode from Amoeba, guested on a new song by electro-industrial group HEALTH and launched her own metaverse with the PoppySphere app.
With a fresh set of tour dates on the books, Poppy will embark on a North American run which kicks off on March 8 in Sacramento, California and finishes up back in the 'Golden State' with a May 26 date in San Diego.
View the list of stops below.
Tickets for rescheduled shows are on sale now and previously purchased tickets will be honored. The sale for the new dates starts on Jan. 21 at 9AM local time at Poppy's website.
Poppy 'Never Find My Place' 2022 North American Tour Dates
March 08 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Ace Of Spades
March 09 — Berkeley, Calif. @ The UC Theatre Taube Family Music Hall
March 10 — Santa Ana, Calif. @ Observatory
March 12 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Sunshine Theater
March 15 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ The Depot
March 17 — Denver, Colo. @ Summit Music Hall
March 18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ The Truman
March 19 — Des Moines, Iowa @ Wooly's
March 21 — Milwaukee, Wis. @ Turner Hall Ballroom
March 22 — Minneapolis, Minn. @ First Avenue
March 23 — Chicago, Ill. @ Park West
March 24 — Detroit, Mich. @ Saint Andrews Hall
March 25 — Columbus, Ohio @ Newport Music Hall
March 28 — Toronto, Ontario @ The Danforth Music Hall
March 29 — Montreal, Quebec @ Théâtre Corona
March 30 — New York, N.Y. @ Webster Hall
March 31 — Worcester, Mass. @ Palladium
April 01 — Hartford, Conn. @ Webster Theater
April 02 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Theatre of Living Arts
April 03 — Silver Spring, Md. @ The Fillmore
April 05 — Nashville, Tenn. @ Brooklyn Bowl Nashville
April 06 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Buckhead Theatre
April 08 — New Orleans, La. @ House of Blues New Orleans
April 09 — Austin, Texas @ Emos Austin
April 10 — Dallas, Texas @ The Echo Lounge and Music Hall
April 13 — Tempe, Ariz. @ Marquee Theatre
May 19 — Norfolk, Va. @ The Norva
May 20 — Charlotte, N.C. @ The Underground - Fillmore Charlotte
May 21 — Columbia, S.C. @ The Senate
May 22 — Daytona Beach, Fla. @ Welcome to Rockville
May 25 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Novo by Microsoft
May 26 — San Diego, Calif. @ House of Blues San Diego