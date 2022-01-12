Enigmatic singer and entertainer Poppy has released her first song of 2022, the electronic rock banger "3.14" that's an ode to her pet cat, Pi. It emerged Tuesday (Jan. 11) on her signature metaverse app, PoppySphere, before being shared widely on YouTube.

It's currently unclear if the tune will be included on Poppy's presumably upcoming fifth studio album or remain standalone. Last month, she primed listeners for the cut on Twitter, saying, "I’ve been holding on to this song I wrote abt Pi for ages. should I drop?"

Listen to "3.14" down toward the bottom of this post.

The tune follows a series of mysterious videos Poppy shared starting in December 2021. The three non-musical teasers — titled "Glass," "Blow Away" and "Dessert"— seemingly point to the singer's new artistic era and next major release.

PoppySphere for iOS and Android lets uses explore a virtual 8-bit universe with "dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover as they navigate a realm of iconoclastic creation," a press release explains. "Users can customize their own avatar and text chat as they plumb the depths of Poppy's virtual space, playing games and making connections with fellow fans everywhere."

"I am overjoyed to be launching my very own Metaverse!" Poppy said of the app developed with HiFi Labs. "A fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home."

Poppy's last album, Flux, arrived last September. It was backed by singles such as "Her" and the title track. She recently completed a tour in the U.S. and will play Europe in 2022. Last October, Poppy filled her Amoeba Records bag with doom and black metal.

Check out poppysphere.com for more. See the lyrics to "3.14" below, followed by the video for the tune itself.

Poppy, "3.14" Lyrics

My cat, my cat, my cat

A dirty, dirty kitty

Spread out the centerfold

He's very, very pretty My cat, my cat, my cat

He's sweet and mean just like me

He's so fierce and fancy

Sophisticated pussy Left to his own devices

He loves to taste, to taste the violence

No hands can crucify him

Come on, come on, come on My cat, my cat, my cat

My dirty, dirty kitty

Boyfriend, girlfriend, best friend

So vеry, very busy

Poppy, "3.14" Video