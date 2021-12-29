Enigmatic singer and entertainer Poppy has started releasing strange teaser videos that presumably point to her next artistic era and possibly a new album.

The first, titled "Glass," was released last week (Dec. 21) and shows Poppy taking a sip from a teacup before smashing it on the ground. A follow-up clip, "Blow Away," emerged on Sunday (Dec. 26) and shows the singer sitting on the floor while languidly smoking a cigarette.

Watch the videos down toward the bottom of this post.

Both clips are soundtracked only by ominous electronic tones. The videos have been shared on Poppy's YouTube channel as well as her social media outlets.

As noted by NME, some Poppy fans have pointed out the new clips' similarity to a series of shorts she uploaded to YouTube in 2018, just ahead of the release of her sophomore studio album, Am I a Girl?

It's currently unclear if the recent videos are at all related to Poppy's new metaverse app, PoppySphere.

PoppySphere for iOS and Android lets uses explore a virtual 8-bit universe with "dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover as they navigate a realm of iconoclastic creation," as a press release explained. "Users can customize their own avatar and text chat as they plumb the depths of Poppy's virtual space, playing games and making connections with fellow fans everywhere."

"I am overjoyed to be launching my very own Metaverse!" Poppy said of the app developed with HiFi Labs. "A fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home."

Poppy's latest album, the rock-driven Flux, arrived in September, backed by singles such as "Her" and the title track. She recently completed a tour in the U.S. and will play Europe in 2022. In October, Poppy filled her Amoeba Records bag with doom and black metal.

Go to poppysphere.com to check out PoppySphere. See the singer's tour dates for early 2022 under the vids.

Poppy, "Glass" (Teaser Video)

Poppy, "Blow Away" (Teaser Video)

Poppy Winter 2022 European Tour Dates

Jan. 10 – Bristol, England @ Marble Factory

Jan. 11 – Glasgow, Scotland @ Galvanizers

Jan. 13 – Birmingham, England @ O2 Institute

Jan. 14 – Manchester, England @ O2 Ritz

Jan. 15 – London, England @ O2 Shepherds Bush

Jan. 17 – Paris, France @ Elysee Montmartre

Jan. 19 – Zurich, Switzerland @ Palais

Jan. 21 – L'Hospitalet, Spain @ Salamandra

Jan. 22 – Madrid, Spain @ Shoko Madrid

Jan. 23 – Bilbao, Spain @ Kafe Antzokia

Jan. 25 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

Jan. 26 – Munich, Germany @ Technikum

Jan. 28 – Berlin, Germany @ Kulturhaus

Jan. 29 – Hamburg, Germany @ Fabrik

Jan. 30 – Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg

Feb. 1 – Antwerp, Belgium @ Zappa

Feb. 2 – Bochum, Germany @ Zeche Bochum

Feb. 3 – Hannover, Germany @ Capitol

Feb. 5 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Lucerna

Feb. 6 – Budapest, Hungary @ Akvarium Klub

Feb. 7 – Vienna, Austria @ Simm City