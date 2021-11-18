Poppy Creates Her Own Metaverse With the PoppySphere App

Enigmatic singer and entertainer Poppy is staking her claim on the "metaverse." Prepare to enter the PoppySphere.

That's the new app that makes Poppy one of the first artists to capitalize on the metaverse — a buzz term since tech mogul Mark Zuckerberg last month shared Facebook's vision for its commerce-driven virtual reality platform named as such. He doubled down by changing Facebook's parent company name to Meta.

Anyway, PoppySphere for iOS and Android presents a virtual 8-bit universe for Poppy fans to explore, with "dynamic rooms and secrets to uncover as they navigate a realm of iconoclastic creation," a press release explains. "Users can customize their own avatar and text chat as they plumb the depths of Poppy's virtual space, playing games and making connections with fellow fans everywhere."

"I am overjoyed to be launching my very own Metaverse!" Poppy says of the app developed with HiFi Labs. "A fully customizable virtual space to hang out and talk with the PoppySphere one on one. The possibilities are endless so, make yourself at home."

Sounds like the perfect way for Poppy lovers to dip their toes in the metaverse. But if it takes its cues from Poppy's music and internet persona, there may be some strange twists and turns along the way.

Poppy's latest album, the punk and grunge-fueled Flux, arrived in September, backed by singles such as "Her" and the effort's title track. She's now on tour in the U.S. and will play Europe in 2022. Last month, she filled her Amoeba Records bag with doom and black metal.

Go to poppysphere.com to check out PoppySphere.