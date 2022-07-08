The Pretty Reckless Exit Dates With Halestorm After Taylor Momsen Tests Positive for COVID

The Pretty Reckless have bowed out of the first two shows of their summer U.S. tour with Halestorm, which starts Friday (July 8) in Detroit, after singer-guitarist Taylor Momsen tested positive for COVID-19. She shared a photo of her positive test on social media.

It's currently unclear if she was the only one in the rock band affected. Halestorm are still scheduled to play the shows, and The Pretty Reckless will join the tour when they are safely able. The Pretty Reckless will also miss their slot at Summerfest in Milwaukee on Saturday (July 9). Halestorm played Summerfest on Thursday (July 7).

"Despite our best efforts, COVID finally bit," The Pretty Reckless said in a statement Thursday, adding, "We could not wait to get back on the road with our friends in Halestorm, but wait we will have to."

The Momsen-led group, who released the album Death by Rock and Roll last year, explained, "We're following CDC guidelines and we'll be missing this weekend's shows in Detroit, Milwaukee and Kansas City. We hope to feel better soon and will make it out to the very first venue we can, so stay tuned for real time updates here. – The Pretty Reckless"

See the dates under the posts and get tickets here.

Halestorm + The Pretty Reckless Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

July 8 – Detroit, Mich. @ Michigan Lottery Amp. *

July 10 – Kansas City, Mo. @ Starlight Theatre *

July 12 – Indianapolis, Ind. @ TCU Amp.

July 13 – Cleveland, Ohio @ Blossom Music Ctr

July 15 – Cadott, Wis. @ RockFest

July 17 – Baltimore, Md. @ Pier Six Pavilion

July 19 – Boston, Mass. @ Leader Bank Pavilion

July 20 – Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford HealthCare Amp.

July 23 – Scranton, Pa. @ The Pavilion

July 25 – Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

July 27 – Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amp.

July 28 – Holmdel, N.J. @ PNC Bank Arts Ctr

July 30 – Charlotte, N.C. @ Charlotte MCU Amp

Aug. 2 – Irving, Texas @ Toyota Pavilion

Aug. 1 – Houston, Texas @ House of Blues

Aug. 2 – Irving, Texas @ Music Factory

Aug. 4 – Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amp.

Aug. 5 – Phoenix, Ariz. @ Arizona Federal Theatre

Aug. 7 – Grand Junction, Colo. @ Los Colonias Amp.

Aug. 9 – Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Zoo Amp.

Aug. 10 – Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart Amp.

Aug. 12 – Portsmouth, Va. @ Atlantic UB Pavilion

* No The Pretty Reckless