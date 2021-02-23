The Pretty Reckless’ ‘Death By Rock and Roll’ Tops Billboard Album Sales Chart

It was a big week for The Pretty Reckless as the band's Death By Rock and Roll album debuted atop Billboard's Top Album Sales chart this past week, one of several charts the album topped once the tallies were compiled.

According to Billboard, Death By Rock and Roll arrived with 16,000 copies sold in the U.S., giving the band their first chart-topper on the Top Album Sales chart. In addition, the record was No. 1 on the Current Rock Albums chart, the Record Label Independent Albums chart and Internet Albums chart.

The Top Album Sales chart is based solely on traditional album sales. The Billboard 200 Album chart, which also factors in streaming, had the record at No. 28 this past week.

During their career, The Pretty Reckless have placed four albums on the Billboard 200, with their 2014 effort Going to Hell receiving the highest placement, landing at No. 5 on the chart.

The Death By Rock and Roll title track became the band's fifth chart-topping single on the Mainstream Rock chart last year. In the lead up to the album, the group also released the promotional tracks "Broomsticks" and "25," while the Tom Morello-featuring "And So It Went" was released as the second single in January.