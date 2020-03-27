It was originally reported by German tabloid Bild that Rammstein vocalist Till Lindemann had tested positive for coronavirus and was in intensive care. Hours after the news spread, Rammstein finally released a statement claiming Lindemann has tested negative for the virus.

The German news source reported earlier today (March 27) that the Rammstein frontman contracted coronavirus shortly after performing in Moscow with his other project, Lindemann, on March 15. On his return to Berlin, he was reportedly brought to hospital by emergency medics with an extremely high fever and diagnosed with pneumonia.

We reached out to Rammstein’s team for confirmation or additional information on Lindemann’s condition, but received no response. Now, the band has issues an official statement:

Yesterday evening Till Lindemann was admitted to a hospital on the band’s doctor’s advice. He spent the night in intensive care but has been moved as he is feeling better. Till has tested negative for the coronavirus.

Fellow metal musicians who have contracted, or have likely contracted, coronavirus include Testament’s Chuck Billy, Exodus’ Gary Holt, Death Angel’s Will Carroll, Crown the Empire’s Brandon Hoover and Ozzy Osbourne producer Andrew Watt.

Coronavirus has surpassed 500,000 cases reported worldwide, with 25,000 deaths recorded. The United States recently became the nation with the most coronavirus cases, surpassing China and Italy.

Please stay inside whenever possible and if you must venture outdoors, remember to maintain a distance of six feet from others. Social distancing will help flatten the curve and lighten the burden on our health care system, allowing medical access to everyone who needs it.

Visit the World Health Organization's website for a list of best practices to protect yourself and others against the coronavirus.