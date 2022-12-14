Someone Dressed as Santa Is Handing Out Ghost Merch in Los Angeles, But Why?

It's not unusual to see Santa Claus riding around town on a motorized sleigh or a fire truck this time of year, but Los Angeles has a rather unique case, where someone dressed as Saint Nick is handing out Ghost merchandise.

Earlier this week, people reported seeing a truck with Ghost's logo on the screen driving around the City of Angels blasting the band's 2019 track "Mary on a Cross," which went viral this year and entered the Billboard Hot 100 for the first time thanks to TikTok. Then a man dressed as Santa — it's unconfirmed whether it was the actual Santa Claus — was giving out pieces of Ghost merch to all the good boys and girls who walked by.

According to a Ghost fan account that shared the news, the festivities took pace this past Saturday (Dec. 10), the night of KROQ's Almost Acoustic Christmas event at the Forum.

Check out the post below.

Nothing against Ghost, as we literally named them our Artist of the Year in 2022, but we would expect to see the shock rockers more closely associated with Halloween and spooky season than the cheerful most wonderful time of the year. So what gives?

During the night, Ghost tweeted, "We wish to inform you one man's garbage is another's treasure," which was followed by a link to a video for "Mary on a Cross." Perhaps the Ghost-giving Santa Claus was a campaign to tease the video. Also featured in the tweet is a photo of a ticket stub of a Ghost performance at The Whisky dated for Sept. 13, 1969.

Other fan accounts have shared a photo of what appears to be a demo that reads "Ghost, Whiskey, 9.13.69." The text in the picture says, "Just found this in the garage and not gonna lie, have no clue where it came from."

Needless to say, something is happening. Stay tuned for further updates.