Second Warped Tour Festival Date Officially Announced for 2026

We now have a second Vans Warped Tour festival dates for 2026! Organizers have announced that as a successful return just took place in Long Beach, California at the shoreline waterfront, they'll do it once more in 2026.

"Let’s run it back next year?! same time, same spot," shared the Vans Warped Tour social accounts. "Presale starts this friday, 6/20 at 9 AM PST / 12 PM EST. presale includes an exclusive pin with ur passes, don’t miss out lock in the best possible pricing at vanswarpedtourdc.com."

Who Played The 2025 Version of Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach?

The 2025 edition of Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach featured over 125 bands playing over the two days. Falling in Reverse, Black Veil Brides, A Day to Remember, Of Mice & Men, Saosin, Miss May I and 311 were among the most well-known performers of the day.

Falling in Reverse had a little fun during their set mocking a past controversial moment by tossing inflatable microphone stand-shaped balloons into the crowd.

The music weekend was the biggest of the three scheduled stops in 2025 in terms of the amount of entertainment offered to attendees.

You can currently sign up for the presale for the 2026 edition Long Beach stop through the Vans Warped Tour website.

What Is the Other 2026 Vans Warped Tour Festival That's Been Announced?

Much like the 2026 edition of the Vans Warped Tour in Long Beach was announced just after the 2025 edition took place, something similar happened earlier this year after the first Vans Warped Tour return took place at the Festival Grounds at the RFK Campus in Washington, D.C.

The 2026 edition will return to the exact same location over the weekend of June 13-14. Tickets are now available for the 2026 Washington, D.C. stop through the Vans Warped Tour website.

Will Vans Warped Tour Just Run It Back for 2026?

It's certainly feeling that way, though things could change. There's still one more festival stop for 2025 in Orlando, Fla. where fans will populate the Camping World Stadium Campus to see the wide array of acts that Vans Warped Tour has to offer.

A Day to Remember, All Time, Low, Black Veil Brides, Escape the Fate, Falling in Reverse, From Ashes to New, GWAR, I Prevail, Killswitch Engage, mgk, Motionless in White, Slaughter to Prevail, The Devil Wears Prada, Wage War, Yellowcard and more are among those set to play.

Tickets are currently available for the 2025 Orlando stop through the Vans Warped Tour website. A 2026 stop has not been announced as of yet.

While it appears that all three will eventually have their own 2026 date, in a discussion with Rolling Stone earlier this year, Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman did indicate that if the 2025 return of Vans Warped Tour was successful, he was open to the idea of expanding the amount of dates in future years.

Time will eventually tell, but the two teases so far indicate that special notice should be paid to the Vans Warped Tour website at least once more following the 2025 Orlando stop edition.