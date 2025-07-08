See Kelly Osbourne’s One-of-a-Kind, Huge Engagement Ring From Slipknot’s Sid Wilson

Over the weekend, Slipknot's Sid Wilson and Kelly Osbourne got engaged, and now photos of the one of a kind engagement ring have surfaced online along with details of what Wilson's unique idea was for the sizable ring.

In video shared by jeweler Pascal Mouawad, we see the meeting the Slipknot turntablist laying out his vision.

"I'm super excited about this because the assignment, it's like I want it to be a special thing, not just something that anyone can have," shares Wilson at the top of the video.

He then explains the story behind the design he wanted for the ring.

"So I have a nickname for Kelly and it's 'Honeybee,' and coincidentally, a friend of hers, Joan Rivers, used to call her this. It was a nickname she had for her and I didn't know this. It's like an amazing coincidence," revealed Wilson. "It was like because she would buzz around, like spread this good energy around to see, like a bee. So I want the ring to reflect this somehow, using like honeybees and pollen and diamonds obviously."

The jeweler responds that a "nice round center stone" with a white diamond surrounded by yellow diamonds or perhaps citrine could be the direction to go.

Wilson seems not only blown away by the finished ring, but visibly moved as well. "It's like blinding. It sparkles. She's gonna love it. It's beautiful. It's beautiful. It's perfect. She's gonna love it," he remarks, adding, "It's better than I expected. It's more than perfect. It's a fairytale. It's literally a fairytale."

About Kelly Osbourne's Engagement Ring

In a separate posting from Mouawad, it's revealed that the ring is 16K yellow gold and features a beehive design. The ring is adorned with white and yellow diamonds and citrine, "symbolizing warmth, radiance, and love. At its heart: a brilliant round white diamond, representing enduring unity."

According to InStyle, the ring cost Wilson roughly $100,000. The couple first got together three years ago and became parents to a son Sidney late in 2022.

READ MORE: 8 Things We Can't Believe Happened at Back to the Beginning

Osbourne admitted on Instagram that the wedding proposal was actually a surprise. "Hell no I had no clue I was trying to leave and my mum dragged me back to the party and asked me to find her a microphone. I thought she was just gonna thank everyone for coming," shared Kelly.