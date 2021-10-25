Serj Tankian Grateful for COVID Concern, ‘Happy’ He Was Vaccinated

System of a Down had to push their planned stadium shows to 2022 last week after it was revealed that singer Serj Tankian had tested positive for COVID-19. In the time since the announcement, the singer has received plenty of well wishes from fans, and offered a message over the weekend.

The singer posted an image of two skeleton pirates at a piano bench in his home, with the caption and explanation, "Not as funny if you’re home with Covid, but still funny :) We had ordered Halloween decorations for our son’s birthday which we had to reschedule along with the 2 SOAD shows."

Continuing the message, he thanked fans for their support since the revelation that he'd contracted COVID, stating, "I am overwhelmed and extremely grateful for the outpouring of love and concern from friends and strangers alike. I am doing well and hoping to be clear of all symptoms soon. I believe that being vaccinated helped minimize my symptoms and suffering."

The singer continued, "We have many in our community who are resistant to the vaccine. I do understand and am not someone who takes sides on this issue. I think every medical situation requires proper understanding of the patients gender, age, medical history and preconditions. Vaccines should be no different and their side effects taken into serious consideration. The health industry cannot operate as a one size fits all on anything anymore. It’s medically irresponsible. That said I’m happy I along with my elder parents are vaccinated. Thank you again for all the love."

Tankian and his System of a Down bandmates were planning a pair of stadium shows at the Banc of California stadium in Los Angeles, but have now pushed those dates to Feb. 4 and 5 of next year. The shows were also set to feature Korn and Russian Circles. Faith No More were initially part of the bill as well, but bowed out earlier this year when Mike Patton asked out of touring to prioritize his mental health.

Korn and Russian Circles have both run into touring woes of late as well. Korn's Jonathan Davis, Munky and Ray Luzier have all tested positive for COVID at different times during the band's summer touring. Meanwhile, Russian Circles recently fell victim to gear theft while on the road, with a bunch of items stolen from their U-Haul truck.