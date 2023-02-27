Shinedown have broken yet another Billboard record, this time smashing a three-way tie with Foo Fighters and Five Finger Death Punch.

Brent Smith and co. now hold the record for the most Top 10 hits on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, and the single to do it was "Dead Don't Die." The track appears on Shinedown's latest album Planet Zero, which arrived back in July via Atlantic Records, and marks their 30th entry on the chart. Meanwhile, Foo Fighters and Five Finger Death Punch are tied for second with 29 each.

Shinedown's string of Top 10s started way back in 2003 with their debut single "Fly From the Inside," which climbed to No. 5 on the Billboard chart. The band earned their first No. 1 hit with "Save Me" just a couple years later in 2005. Fast forward to 2023, the band now has 18 No. 1 hits on the Mainstream Rock Airplay chart, signaling another record.

Smith discussed what the charts mean to him last year in an interview with Wes Styles of Wes Styles of Bloomington / Normal, Illinois station ROCK 96.7FM. "When I was a little boy and growing up with music, I still look at charts and I'm still enamored by it. I'm still the guy that buys records and opens it up and reads all the lyrics from all kinds of music and all walks of life," he said.

If you want to catch the record-breaking Shinedown in action, they're gearing up to head on tour with Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New in April. Make sure to grab your tickets here.