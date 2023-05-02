Shinedown Announce 2023 Tour Dates With Papa Roach + Spiritbox

Hard rock veterans Shinedown have just announced a headlining 2023 tour with special guests Papa Roach and the quickly ascending Spiritbox.

Shinedown are currently winding down a headlining run that also features Three Days Grace and From Ashes to New, while Spiritbox are amid their first-ever headlining U.S. jaunt alongside After the Burial and Intervals.

This new tour package is set to hit the road on Sept. 9, kicking off a 28-date run in St. Louis, Mo., wrapping up in Denver, Colo. on Oct. 20.

See the complete list of new tour dates further down the page and check listings carefully as the lineup varies at some stops. Pre-sale ticket will be available tomorrow (May 2) starting at 12PM and a general on-sale will follow on Friday (May 5) at 10AM local time. Head to Shinedown's website for more ticketing information.

READ MORE: Shinedown Just Broke a Tie With Five Finger Death Punch + Foo Fighters for New Chart Record

Speaking with Loudwire Nights radio host Chuck Armstrong last month, Shinedown's Brent Smith touched on the group's mindset when it comes to delivering a top-notch live performance.

"Anybody that knows Shinedown knows that we have one boss in this band, and it just happens to be everybody in the audience. We are never going to phone it in and we are always going to give them our 100-percent best," the singer beamed.

"Obviously you're not going to be able to make everybody happy," Smith acknowledged, "but the way we look at it is we see what is relevant at the time, we see where we are in our album cycle for the album we're promoting and we do our best to draw in the best parts of the band. Some nights you might get deeper cuts from us, some nights it may be all No. 1s. During festivals or something like that, it's all killer, no filler. So really, it just depends on the market, on the city, on the country and kind of how we feel."

Latest Albums by Each Touring Band

Shinedown, Planet Zero (2022)

Papa Roach, Ego Trip (2022)

Spiritbox, Eternal Blue (2021)

Shinedown, Papa Roach + Spiritbox 2023 Tour Dates

Sept. 03 — St. Louis, Mo. @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sept. 04 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

Sept. 06 — Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio @ Blossom Music Center

Sept. 08 — Burgettstown, Pa. @ The Pavillion at Star Lake

Sept. 09 — Alton, Va. @ Blue Ridge Rock Festival *

Spet. 12 — Detroit, Mich. @Pine Knob Music Theatre *

Sept. 13 — Syracuse, N.Y. @ St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview

Sept. 15 — Ocean City, Md. @ Ocean City Bike Fest

Sept. 16 — Camden, N.J. @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion #

Sept. 19 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion

Sept. 21 — Bangor, Maine @ Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sept. 23 — Mansfield, Mass. @ Xfinity Center

Sept. 24 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 26 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept. 27 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Lakewood Amphitheatre

Sept. 29 — Tampa, Fla. @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheater

Sept. 30 — Hollywood, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 03 — Franklin, Tenn. @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Oct. 05 — Rogers, Ark. @ Walmart AMP

Oct. 06 — Allen, Texas @ Credit Union of Texas Event Center

Oct. 08 — Houston, Texas @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Oct. 09 — San Antonio, Texas @ Freeman Coliseum

Oct. 12 — Phoenix, Ariz. @ Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

Oct. 13 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Oct. 15 — Irvine, Calif. @ FivePoint Amphitheatre

Oct. 17 — Salt Lake City, Utah @ USANA Amphitheater

Oct. 19 — Albuquerque, N.M. @ Isleta Amphitheater

Oct. 20 — Denver, Colo. @ Ball Arena

* no Papa Roach

+ solo festival

# solo radio show

Shinedown, Papa Roach, Spiritbox Shinedown loading...