Simple Plan Bassist David Desrosiers Leaves Band Following Sexual Misconduct Allegations

Simple Plan bassist David Desrosiers has been removed from the pop-punk band following accusations of sexual misconduct. His leave comes following a public accusation from a fan on Twitter, who claims Desrosiers began grooming her for sex when she was underage.

Desrosiers joined Simple Plan in 2000 and ascended with the band as they became one of pop-punk’s biggest names. In 2017, Desrosiers took a hiatus from Simple Plan to focus on his battle with depression, eventually returning to the band in 2019.

The fan accusing Desrosiers of misconduct wrote her original post in French. Another user offered an imperfect translation into English. We’ve transcribed her original text and translated it via Google, attempting to clarify her statement as much as possible:

He started making jokes when I was a minor, soon after I came of age he started to run after me for sex. I’ve never slept with a guy in my life. We had consensual sex, but he started to invite his friends, without asking me in “ass trips” in which I didn't want to participate. Put under the spotlight I said nothing. He had already threatened to go to the police because I dared speak up on the way he acted. If I refused to sleep with him, he would always put me down, put down my boyfriend or say, ‘How can you say no? You don’t have other things to do.’ He chooses his prey in the fans of his band, so that they are silent and believe that the way he treats them is normal. He plays with threats, threatens to prevent a fan from going to a show, or take her out of a show if she has done something that he doesn’t like. I know there are dozens of girls who are afraid to talk about it because he's in a big band, but that doesn't prevent his behavior from being gross and he should be held accountable for it.

Soon after, Simple Plan took action and revealed their Desrosiers was withdrawing from the band:

Following recent public statements, David Desrosiers is withdrawing from the band in order to work on his personal issues. We offer our deepest apologies to the women who were hurt by his actions. We are also sorry for all our fans who are disappointed by this regretful situation. We will, as a band, take time to pause, reflect and put in place guidelines to prevent similar situations from happening.

Desrosiers also released his own statement:

Recent public statements have led me to acknowledge that some of the interactions I have had with women have caused them harm. I have decided to withdraw from the band and seek professional help to educate myself and act appropriately in the future. I am truly sorry for the harm I have caused to these women.

Desrosiers is the latest in a line of alleged abusers from bands outed via social media, including Blood on the Dance Floor’s Dahvie Vanity, Of Mice & Men / Attack Attack!’s Austin Carlile, multiple members of Attila, Palaye Royale touring bassist Daniel Curcio, Pierce the Veil’s Mike Fuentes, Suicide Silence’s Eddie Hermida, Lorna Shore’s CJ McCreery, Brand New’s Jesse Lacey, Black Label Society’s Nick Catanese, Panic! at the Disco’s Kenny Harris and others