Steel Panther have been swift at navigating the unique circumstances brought on by the coronavirus pandemic. They've dot daily video reminders — "What Fucking Day Is It?" — played one fully-produced livestream show with another on the way and have just announced the two-date "Fast Cars and Loud Guitars Tour" comprised of drive-in concerts.

The first stop is set for Sept. 11 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania at the Starlite Drive-In followed by another in-state show in Scranton on Sept. 12 at the Circle Drive-In.

"Bring your hot rod and hot dates to the concert event of the weekend. This ain’t your momma’s NASCAR," said the band in a collective statement, adding, "This is Steel Panther live and out of our cage in Los Angeles. You’re welcome Pennsylvania. Unfortunately, the local government has informed us that it is totally ILLEGAL to attend this concert naked. They blamed Covid; so please STILL wear a mask when you’re around strangers!"

Steel Panther will perform live onstage, which will be broadcast onto a movie screen. Attendees can listen either through an outdoor PA system or via the FM radio transmitter in the car. A press release states, "This will help keep all attendees socially and sexually distant."

Get tickets here and view the sexy tour flyer below.

Before these drive-in events are held, Panther will hold their "Rockdown in the Lockdown" livestream on Aug. 16, which will also include pre-filmed comedy sketches by the band, mixed in with concert performance. Head to this location for more information.

Looking ahead at next year as well, drummer Stix Zadinia recently said, "We're talking about doing an EP, 'cause we can do that quicker. And then we can put out another EP sooner. Instead of waiting so long between putting something out, we can do it in a shorter span of time. And I also feel like because of the way music is consumed these days that there's a lot of songs on a 10-song record that just don't get attention."

Steel Panther — "Fast Cars & Loud Guitars Tour" Drive-In Flyer

