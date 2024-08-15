Here are Tech N9ne's nine favorite metal songs of all time.

The legendary rapper has been a longstanding ally of rock and metal, helping validate our beloved music in the minds of newcomers while popping into our world at festival, on tours and guesting on songs by legendary rock and metal artists.

About Tech N9ne

From: Kansas City, Missouri

First Album: The Calm Before the Storm (1999)

New Album: Class of Strange Music

Tech N9ne has been remarkably prolific with an eye-popping 24 studio albums to his name since 1999. And he'll be putting his best on display in front of a mostly heavy music crowd as a special guest on a tour with headliner Falling In Reverse, which also features Dance Gavin Dance and Black Veil Brides.

There's been multitude of Tech N9ne guest spots on rock and metal songs, including Corey Taylor's solo track "CMFT Must Be Stopped." The rapper has stepped into the metal world on his own as well, dropping a nu-metal song in 2023 — "W H A T - We're Hungry and Thirsty" ft. Kim Dracula and Hu$h. System of a Down's Serj Tankian guested on Tech N9ne's 2013 track "Straight Out the Gate," too.

Tech N9ne, "W H A T (We're Hungry and Thirst")

Elsewhere, he's collaborated with the surviving members of The Doors, once tabbed legendary producer Ross Robinson and has had Corey Taylor guest on one of his own songs.

That's only a sampling of Tech N9ne's deep ties to rock and metal.

In his new song "The Punishment (Lockdown)", the rapper reflect back on his high school experiences. Consistently getting into trouble one summer, Tech N9ne was disciplined by his parents and grounded. It's something that, now, he realizes was a decision made in his best interests and that it paved the way for his future.

Listen to the song below and see Tech N9ne's favorite metal songs of all time further down the page.

Tech N9ne, "The Punishment (Lockdown)"

Tech N9ne's Nine Favorite Metal Songs

1. Bad Brains, "I Against I"

Even though they're known for being punk, they incorporated heavy metal and many other styles making them genre benders like I've heard people call me.

2. Black Sabbath, "Iron Man"

Because of the heavy infectious guitar riff that will be recognized for eternity AND that poppin' ass snare along with Ozzy's wicked vocals.

3. Black Sabbath, "Heaven and Hell"

It's powerful sonically. The instruments mesh perfectly with Dio's magica; voice and powerful, versatile vocal range that can go from a beautiful vibrato to yelling in seconds.

4. Metallica, "The Unforgiven"

Because I love creepy horror movie sounding shit.

5. Rage Against The Machine, "Wind Below"

It's SO innovative musically and loud like I like it.

6. Nine Inch Nails, "Hurt"

I love eerie shit and Nine Inch Nails are another band that incorporates dark and tortured industrial rock with metal elements and other sounds.

7. Korn, "Falling Away From Me"

Because of the gritty instrumentals and JD's indescribable vocal style that I've always loved.

8. Slipknot, "Pulse of the Maggots"

It's a wild roller-coaster ride that's loud, strong, military madness that sounds like an apocalypse.

9. Falling In Reverse, "Ronald"

Cause it's the epitome of genre bending and I happen to be a part of that amazing work of art.

Follow Tech N9ne on Instagram, X and Facebook and head here to see all upcoming tour dates, including the 2024 late summer run with Falling In Reverse.