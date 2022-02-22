Tesla Announce U.S. Tour Dates for Spring + Summer 2022
Coming at you live! Hair metal linchpins Tesla will embark on a United States tour in spring and summer 2022 that picks up from where their Let's Get Real tour left off last fall.
The new trek kicks off on March 10 at the Florida Strawberry Festival. Tesla will then wind their way around the country — including a stop in Alaska — before ending the run on June 6 at Michigan's Monroe County Fair.
Tesla were forced to cancel concerts in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many other acts did.
Last year, Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon said, "We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing 'real' live concerts again. There's nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. Tesla has always taken pride in being a high-energy live band, relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help."
Tesla are known to fans of 1980s hard rock for their songs such as "What You Give," "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi." They've released eight albums, four live efforts and several compilations since 1986. Their latest LP, Shock, emerged in 2019. Tesla released new song "Cold Blue Steel" in 2021.
See the dates directly below. For tickets, head here.
Tesla Spring + Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates
March 10 – Plant City, Fla. @ Strawberry Festival
March 12 – Boise, Id. @ Private Event
March 25 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino
March 26 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino
May 5 – Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino
May 7 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s Peak
May 8 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion
May 10 – Portland, Me. @ Aura
May 12 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ H. Beach Casino
June 11 – Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino
June 17 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino
June 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant
June 23 – Brainerd, Minn. @ Lakes Jam
June 24 – Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island
June 29 – Catoosa, Okla @ Hard Rock Live
June 1 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Cove
June 2 – Baraboo, Wis. @ Ho-Chunk Gaming
June 4 – Traverse City, Mich. @ Cherry Festival
June 9 – Eagle River, Alaska @ Matanuska Brewing
June 6 – Monroe, Mich. @ Monroe County Fair