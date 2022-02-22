Tesla Announce U.S. Tour Dates for Spring + Summer 2022

Coming at you live! Hair metal linchpins Tesla will embark on a United States tour in spring and summer 2022 that picks up from where their Let's Get Real tour left off last fall.

The new trek kicks off on March 10 at the Florida Strawberry Festival. Tesla will then wind their way around the country — including a stop in Alaska — before ending the run on June 6 at Michigan's Monroe County Fair.

Tesla were forced to cancel concerts in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic, as many other acts did.

Last year, Tesla guitarist Frank Hannon said, "We are so excited and anxious to get back to performing 'real' live concerts again. There's nothing like the energy of being in the same spontaneous moment with an audience of people. Tesla has always taken pride in being a high-energy live band, relying on performances without any backing tracks or pre-recorded help."

Tesla are known to fans of 1980s hard rock for their songs such as "What You Give," "Modern Day Cowboy" and "Little Suzi." They've released eight albums, four live efforts and several compilations since 1986. Their latest LP, Shock, emerged in 2019. Tesla released new song "Cold Blue Steel" in 2021.

See the dates directly below. For tickets, head here.

Tesla Spring + Summer 2022 U.S. Tour Dates

March 10 – Plant City, Fla. @ Strawberry Festival

March 12 – Boise, Id. @ Private Event

March 25 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

March 26 – Harris, Mich. @ Island Resort & Casino

May 5 – Waterloo, N.Y. @ Del Lago Resort & Casino

May 7 – Jim Thorpe, Pa. @ Penn’s Peak

May 8 – Columbia, Md. @ Merriweather Post Pavilion

May 10 – Portland, Me. @ Aura

May 12 – Hampton Beach, N.H. @ H. Beach Casino

June 11 – Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino

June 17 – Dubuque, Iowa @ Q Casino

June 18 – St. Louis, Mo. @ The Pageant

June 23 – Brainerd, Minn. @ Lakes Jam

June 24 – Welch, Minn. @ Treasure Island

June 29 – Catoosa, Okla @ Hard Rock Live

June 1 – Council Bluffs, Iowa @ Harrah's Stir Cove

June 2 – Baraboo, Wis. @ Ho-Chunk Gaming

June 4 – Traverse City, Mich. @ Cherry Festival

June 9 – Eagle River, Alaska @ Matanuska Brewing

June 6 – Monroe, Mich. @ Monroe County Fair