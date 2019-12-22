While the big news over the weekend was My Chemical Romance's concert return in Los Angeles, the City of Angels was brimming with anticipation ahead of Friday's performance. In fact, a few musicians from right down the street of the Shrine Auditorium made their presence felt ahead the show. Watch below as the USC Trojan Marching Band takes on "Welcome to the Black Parade" ahead of the show.

According to Billboard,Matt Gale, My Chemical Romance's agent, posted video of the cardinal and gold dressed musicians offering their interpretation on a beautiful sunny Southern California morning ahead of Friday's return. The song, accentuated by the drum corps and horns, was a fitting selection as many My Chem fans were actually heading into the city to see the reunited band.

The USC Trojan Marching Band, also known as the Spirit of Troy, have a long history both saluting and collaborating with members of the music industry. They've shared stages with Radiohead, Outkast, Tommy Lee, Coheed and Cambria, Beyonce and more, and famously appeared on Fleetwood Mac's chart hit "Tusk" in 1979.

My Chemical Romance returned to the stage at the Shrine Auditorium Friday night, playing 20 songs including the first ever performance of "Make Room." "Welcome to the Black Parade" served as the final song of the night, closing out their second encore. See video footage from the show here.