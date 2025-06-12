The Warped Tour Program Is BACK – What’s Inside?

The Vans Warped Tour return this year also means the return of the Official Vans Warped Tour Program, but only certain fans will be able to get their hands on it.

There will be 50,000 physical copies and over 200,000 digital editions that will be distributed for free to all ticket holders of the 2025 Vans Warped Tour, but you have to be a ticket holder.

About This Year's Vans Warped Tour Program

Vans Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman secured the services of Z2's Josh Bernstein to produce the custom manga-sized collectible guides for fans this year. Bernstein had previously worked on similar programs for Warped, Mayhem, Uproar and Taste of Chaos Festivals, so there is a history of quality work and a great relationship.

"Back in the day, the Vans Warped Tour program was more than just a guide—it was a snapshot of a moment in music history. People used it to map their day, jot down set times, collect autographs, or just feel plugged into something bigger than themselves” said Lyman. “Bringing it back now isn't just about honoring that past—it's about making the experience whole again for a new generation that deserves something just as tangible."

Bernstein and Erik Rodriguez have created the cover art for the program, which reimagines a swinging '60s-themed Warped pool party. It's an homage to the long-running BBQ bashes that Warped has been known for throwing for their performers. The cover also features representation of 2025 acts Avril Lavigne, Ice-T, Johnnie Guilbert, mgk, and members of A Day To Remember, All American Rejects, All Time Low, Black Veil Brides, Dance Hall Crashers, Dropkick Murphys, Falling In Reverse, Ice Nine Kills, mgk, Motionless In White, Rise Against, Simple Plan, Slaughter To Prevail, Sublime, The Funeral Portrait, The Interrupters and even the late Lou Dog. The BBQ is naturally headlined by Warped stalwarts, Pennywise.

“We can’t thank Kevin and the entire Insomniac Team enough for this opportunity" says Bernstein. “Getting a chance to produce the Vans Warped Tour Guide again for all these fans and brands is a dream come true. Long live print!”

The Vans Warped Tour Guide was also edited and written by Rabab Al-Sharif (Loudwire) and Mackenzie Hall, providing brand new interviews with over 25 bands, spotlights on new artists, features on charity partners, a rundown of activities and tips on things to do in each Warped city provided by the participating artists.

READ MORE: All the Artists Playing Vans Warped Tour for the First Time in 2025

The guide also proudly features the art of Jimbo Phillips, who is responsible for all of the great 2025 Vans Warped Tour art and logos we’ve seen so far.

Meanwhile, Z2 underground cartoonist Luke McGarry also created a series of "Warped Memories" surrounding Warped's most famous alumni. These include new comics with Mark Hoppus showering with a hose, Paramore's Hayley Williams meeting My Chemical Romance's Gerard Way, Black Veil Brides' Andy Biersack meeting his future wife Juliette Simms and the time Kevin Lyman kicked Sublime off the very first Warped tour for dog-biting.

The program also comes with a photo gallery and interview of longtime Vans Warped Tour photographer Lisa Johnson, who has shot the tour ever since the first day of Warped.

The guide is available for free at each of the Washington, D.C., Long Beach and Orlando stops as well as at the Z2 Booth (#1529) at the San Diego Comic Con International.

Shop more Z2 comics and graphic novels in the Loudwire Store — Dio, Dance Gavin Dance, Anthrax, Dee Snider, Andy Biersack, Amon Amarth and more!