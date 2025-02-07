All the New Bands Warped Tour 2025 Announced This Week

The 2025 Vans Warped Tour continues to fill up and as another week comes to an end, it's time for an update on the latest additions to the bill.

Who Are the Latest Additions to the Vans Warped Tour?

This past Sunday (Feb. 2), five more acts were added, led by Scary Kids Scaring Kids. They were joined by Waves, Carolesdaughter, World's First Cinema and Kami Kehoe.

Of Mice & Men led the Monday (Feb. 3) additions, which also included Left to Suffer, Oxymorrons, Jack Kays and Jeremy Romance & the Zero Friends Club.

On Tuesday (Feb. 4), Enter Shikari, Iann Dior, Not Enough Space, Urethane and Sace6 jumped on board.

Wednesday (Feb. 5) saw the additions of Escape the Fate, Saosin, A Loss for Words, Traitors and 6arelyhuman.

This week also saw the Thursday (Feb. 6) additions of The Interrupters, Taylor Acorn, Johnny Guilbert, People R Ugly and Trxvis.

At press time, the Friday (Feb. 7) additions were still rolling out, but Red Jumpsuit Apparatus, Girlfriends, Jutes, TX2 and Silly Goose had joined Vans Warped Tour as well.

Who Was Previously Announced for the 2025 Vans Warped Tour Comeback?

The "30 Days of Warped" rollout started with Pennywise, Simple Plan, Miss May I, Bowling for Soup, Dance Hall Crashers and Chandler Leighton.

Other first week announcements included the additions of 311, Fever 333, We Came as Romans, 3OH!3, CKY, Story of the Year, Senses Fail, Lacey Sturm, The Starting Line, Blessthefall, Royal and the Serpent, The Maine, Fishbone, Cobra Starship, Fame on Fire, Drain, Lolo, State Champs, Point North, Beauty School Dropout, Destroy Boys, The Barbarians of California, The Home Team, Saturdays at Your Place, Honey Revenge and Wiplash.

How Do I Get Tickets?

Vans Warped Tour tickets and merch are currently available through the Vans Warped Tour website. You can also stay tuned to the website over the next month as new bands are being announced for the 2025 tour dates daily.