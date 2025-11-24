After a successful 2025 return for the Vans Warped Tour, organizers have now revealed that the festival will be back for 2026 and that they've added a few shows outside the U.S.

Initially, all three of the 2025 stops were announced as part of the festival's 2026 activities. Early pre-sale options are currently available for the Washington, D.C. stop June 13-14 at the Festival Grounds at RFK Campus, the Long Beach stop July 25-26 at the Shoreline Waterfront and the newly announced 2026 dates for Orlando on Nov. 14-15 at the Camping World Stadium Campus.

Now we get news that Vans Warped Tour will expand to include stops in Montreal, Quebec on Aug. 21 and 22 and in Mexico City, Mexico on Sept. 12 and 13.

How Do I Get Tickets?

According to the Vans Warped Tour website, passes for the Washington, D.C,, Long Beach, Montreal and Orlando shows will be on sale as of Nov. 26.

Passes for the Mexico City shows will be made available on Dec. 2. Check the Vans Warped Tour site for additional details and to sign up for the pre-sale.

What Had Previously Been Said About Warped Tour Expanding Beyond 2025

Back in October 2024, Warped Tour founder Kevin Lyman shared in an interview with Rolling Stone that he was hesitant to bring Warped Tour back as a full-fledged touring entity. "My body won’t take riding around on a tour bus for 40 cities," he remarked at the time.

However, he did share within the discussion that if the three-date 2025 edition of Vans Warped Tour was successful, he was open to the idea of adding more dates.

Who Played the 2025 Vans Warped Tour?

It was a pretty solid mix of Vans Warped Tour nostalgia and abiding by the tour's long-running banner of championing up-and-coming talent.

Veteran acts such as 311, Asking Alexandria, Avril Lavigne, Bowling for Soup, mgk, Miss May I, Senses Fail, We Came as Romans, A Day to Remember, Black Veil Brides, Falling in Reverse, Of Mice & Men, Saosin, Attila, Escape the Fate, I See Stars, letlive., Story of the Year, the Red Jumpsuit Apparatus and Thursday all made appearances.

But you also got Big Ass Truck, Drain, Rain City Drive, Scene Queen, Silly Goose and plenty more acts on the rise.

No acts have been announced as of yet for the 2026 stops, but look for the lineup to roll out in the coming months.