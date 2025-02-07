Warped Tour Comeback Spurs Another Iconic Return

While everyone is excited about Vans Warped Tour returning for 2025, the touring festival's highly anticipated comeback has spurred another iconic event to follow suit. Welcome back the Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands for 2025!

Over the years, the Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands has often provided emerging talent with a platform to further their careers and acts such as Nothing More, Mayday Parade, PVRIS, James Valentine and more have benefitted from taking part in Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands competitions before finding greater fame.

Where Is the Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands Returning in 2025?

Tying in with the Vans Warped Tour's return, the Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands competition will be back for 2025 with one band eventually being selected to perform on the main stage of Vans Warped Tour at all three of the 2025 stops in Washington, D.,C., Long Beach and Orlando.

And that is just the beginning of what the winner will receive, as there are over $100,000 in prizes on the line and the potential for a record label contract on the line.

About the Prizes + Contract

The 2025 Ernie Ball Battle of the Bands winner has an incredible prize pool for taking home top honors. Some of the items include:

High-end guitar and bass gear from Ernie Ball , Ernie Ball Music Man, Sterling By Music Man, Marshall, Orange, Revv, Galien Krueger, and BOSS

Top-tier drum equipment from SJC, Gibraltar, Zildjian, Vic Firth, Remo, and Humes & Berg

Keyboard equipment from Roland and Korg

Live and Studio equipment from Universal Audio, Electrovoice, Mackie, and Sennheiser

A $1,000 Vans gift card for each main stage performer

A feature in an episode of the Ernie Ball 's Big Sound

In addition, one grand prize winner will have the chance to sign a record deal with EDGEOUT Records / Universal Music Group.

That's a pretty great haul for an unsigned group looking for one of their first big breaks. If you (or your band) has what you think it takes, you should go ahead and sign up to compete for the Vans Warped Tour slot.

How Do You Enter?

Submissions are now open at battleofthebands.com and will run through May 1. A panel of industry pros will judge entries based on technique, creativity, originality, and entertainment value—but fan support matters too! Rally your crew, spread the word, and let the votes roll in.

ernie ball battle of the bands 2025 Ernie Ball loading...