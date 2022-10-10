Watch Falling In Reverse Mock Laptop Drama at Festival Show

The "track" battle continued over the weekend, with Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke making his latest statement on the use of backing tracks in live shows onstage over the weekend.

As a refresher, Falling in Reverse recently canceled a festival appearance when their laptops went missing, with singer Ronnie Radke commenting, "As a band in 2022, you need your laptops. It’s like driving a car without an engine.” That led to SiriusXM Trunk Nation host Eddie Trunk weighing in on the matter, calling out acts that use backing tracks in their live shows and a public back-and-forth ensuing over the use of tracks that had Sebastian Bach entering the discussion as the primary person debating Radke online.

The discussion has since continued with Trunk once again commenting that he will never "understand or accept" bands using backing tracks, with Radke following up with an offer to go on his show to discuss the topic and further debate over whether or not Aerosmith use backing tracks after Trunk had praised their live prowess.

That brings us up to this past weekend when Falling in Reverse took the stage at the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento. During the band's set, the group made light of the situation, first telling the crowd that they'd lost their laptops and pondering what to do before vocally mimicking the sound of a synth sample before finding the mixed version that they could use to start the song.

"Tracks went down so we had to sing the 9 rap synths at once like.. a real rock band would do," said Radke, tweeting video of this portion of the show. He then later doubled down showcasing drummer Luke Holland as he pounded away on supposed "tracked drums."

The Aftershock appearance seemingly concluded the band's 2022 live plans, with the band's next scheduled performance taking place at ShipRocked 2023 in late January.