Win a Guns N’ Roses ‘Perhaps’ Vinyl + Autographed Concert Poster

Perhaps it's time you should get in on the latest Loudwire Nights contest, as we're bringing you a pretty special Guns N' Roses offering as the latest addition to the Loudwire Record Club. How would you like to get your hands on a vinyl 7" copy of the band's latest single "Perhaps" while topping it off with an autographed concert poster from the band's current North American tour?

One grand prize winner will take home this Guns N' Roses vinyl and poster, while two runners up will each get the vinyl 7" copy of "Perhaps."

It's been a long road en route to the song's release. Last year, the band dropped the Hard Skool EP, featuring two new tracks (which have origins going back well over a decade), in addition to live versions of "Don't Cry" and "You're Crazy," with a live rendition of "Shadow of Your Love" also appearing on the transparent vinyl edition of the release.

This newest song, "Perhaps," came about a month after speculation that new GN'R music was on the way when the group teased the titles "Perhaps" and "The General" via an Instagram Story of someone flipping through pieces of paper with song titles on them.

Not long after that, Guns N' Roses stage tech Tom Mayhue was heard divulging some details in a video telling a group of people about the band's upcoming plans. "I know that the band's gonna start working on new music, they've got a bunch of stuff recorded already," Mayhue said at the time, "So there will be new Guns N' Roses music very soon. In fact, I think they're trying to get a single out any day now, so you may hear something very, very soon."

As for the song's origins, they date back to the Chinese Democracy sessions in 2000, and while the song didn't make that album, the group started to stir the pot that something might be coming by soundchecking the track during a performance in Tel Aviv back in June of this year.

Guns N' Roses, "Perhaps"

So how do you win this Guns N' Roses "Perhaps" vinyl and concert poster? Simply head to the bottom of this post and fill out your details in the entry box. You'll want to do so before Nov. 6 at 10AM ET which is the deadline for this contest. If your name is drawn, you will be contacted about receiving your prize.

