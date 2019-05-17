Yungblud to Release New Graphic Novel and Companion EP

Yungblud's ascent in the rock world continues, as the musician has just found another avenue to get his music to the fans. He's team up with Z2 Comics to work on an original concept graphic novel, and he plans to create music for an EP that will accompany the release.

"Yungblud Presents: The Twisted Tales of the Ritalin Club" is being created by Yungblud and Ryan O'Sullivan, with the story centering on the pupils at Blackheart's Boarding School. According to the description, "All students must be punctual, masked, and heavily medicated. The displaying of superpowers is strictly forbidden. Any pupils encountering Yungblud or any member of his so-called 'Ritalin Club' are to seek a teacher immediately. Failure to comply with any of the above rules will result in execution."

The graphic novel will be drawn and inked by a collection of name comic talents, and its expected to be released by Z2 comics in October. In addition, Yungblud will have original music inspired by the comic. The exclusive EP is expected to come with the graphic novel's release.

There will also be deluxe edition packages, limited to 1000 copies, that come with Yungblud's autograph and a trio of exclusive prints. The deluxe edition is available for pre-order here. Meanwhile, the standard edition is available to order through Amazon in both the U.S. and U.K.

Yungblud issued his debut album, 21st Century Liability, in 2018, while the new year has already yielded the non-album singles "Loner" and "11 Minutes," the latter being a collaboration with Halsey and Travis Barker. Yungblud plays in Asbury Park tonight (May 17) and will be taking part in Sunday's (May 19) Sonic Temple lineup. See all his tour dates and get ticketing info here.

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