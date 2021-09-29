3 Doors Down have begun canceling concerts on their ongoing The Better Life 20th anniversary U.S. tour that will require all artists, crew and attendees to show proof of vaccination against COVID-19 or a recent negative COVID test. Two shows have been canceled so far.

Those concerts were originally scheduled for Oct. 7 at Red Hat Amphitheater in Raleigh, N.C., and Oct. 9 at Cadence Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta. Both were productions of Live Nation, the event promoter putting vaccine mandates in place starting Oct. 4. Another 3 Doors Down concert on Oct. 16 in southeastern Florida won't be canceled but will swap venues instead.

See 3 Doors Down's remaining fall dates below.

The band explained on Tuesday (Sept. 28) that they would be "cancelling our shows in Raleigh, NC (10.7) and Atlanta, GA (10.9) due to new regulations put in place since the announcement of these shows. Refunds will be issued at the point of purchase."

3 Doors Down continued, "West Palm Beach, FL (10.16) is moving from iThink Financial to Mizner Park in Boca Raton, FL. VIP packages for this show have been cancelled due to the change in venue however all tickets will still be honored from iThink Financial or Mizner Park. We apologize for any and all inconveniences. We love you and hope to see you again soon."

Starting Oct. 4, Live Nation is also requiring its employees be vaccinated in order to visit any of the company's offices, events or venues, per Rolling Stone.

Vaccination efforts continue as 55 percent total in the U.S. are now fully inoculated. Over 600,000 Americans have died of COVID, according to The New York Times.

Rockers who have tested positive for COVID-19 over the last few months include Corey Taylor (Slipknot), Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Chad Gray (Mudvayne), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row), Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley (KISS), Jonathan Davis and Munky (Korn), and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Metal singer Eric Wagner died last month after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.

3 Doors Down Fall 2021 U.S. Tour Dates

Sept. 30 — Gilford, N.H. @ Bank of N.H. Pavilion

Oct. 1 — Providence, R.I. @ Bold Point Park

Oct. 2 — Bridgeport, Ct. @ Hartford Healthcare Amp.

Oct. 8 — Simpsonville, S.C. @ CCNB Amphitheatre

Oct. 14 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ Daily's Place

Oct. 15 — Orlando, Fla. @ Hard Rock Live

Oct. 16 — Boca Raton, Fla. @ Mizner Park