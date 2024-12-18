Win an Autographed Smashing Pumpkins’ ‘Aghori Mhori Mei’ Vinyl!

How would you like to win an autographed vinyl of the Smashing Pumpkins' latest album, Aghori Mhori Mei. Thanks to Loudwire Nights, we've got a pretty special offering for this latest addition to the Loudwire Record Club.

It was a banner year for Smashing Pumpkins, who received rave reviews for their Aghori Mhori Mei album. It was also a favorite at the Loudwire Nights radio show as well as it ended up being the runner-up for Rock Album of the Year in listener voting. With tracks such as the driving, pulsing lead single "Sighommi," the gorgeously melancholic "Who Goes There" and the Tool-esque album opener, "Edin," many felt that Smashing Pumpkins had reclaimed the vibrance, attitude and bite of their early era work.

Speaking about the album during a Loudwire Nights appearance earlier this year, Billy Corgan remarked, "You've got to find the thing that made you want to rock in the first place," while thinking about influences such as Black Sabbath and Dio.

"Not the 30-years-later version of what makes you want to rock. What kind of riff would get out of the garage? Not what kind of riff would get out of the expensive, SIR rehearsal space in the 21st century. What kind of riff would you be willing to risk your life on? Get in the van and drive all over America?"

One of the great things about this vinyl offering is that the members of Smashing Pumpkins have signed the cover and included a special seasonal greeting wishing you a Merry Christmas. And while this may not arrive in time for Christmas, it is still quite the item to both listen to and enjoy and have for display.

So how do you win? You can enter your contact details in the entry form provided at the bottom of this post. You have until Friday, Dec. 27 to get your name in, so go ahead and take care of it now while you can. If your name is chosen as the winning entrant, we will reach out to contact you about how to receive this Smashing Pumpkins vinyl.

