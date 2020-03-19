Avenged Sevenfold fans will have good reason to stay home and self-quarantine in the coming days.

In light of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the band is kicking off a contest on social media. As part of the challenge, followers who are practicing the CDC-recommended action of general social avoidance will have a chance to snag some free Avenged Sevenfold merchandise.

The M. Shadows-led rockers are taking a cue from streetwear fashion designer Warren Lotas in conducting the giveaway. But there are some specific rules fans must follow to qualify for a gratis item.

As Avenged Sevenfold outlined on Instagram Wednesday (March 18), the group will incentivize fans "to stay home for a full seven days and self quarantine. We are developing a 'Check-in' webpage where you will upload a selfie at home when prompted by us via our IG STORY at a random time."

The prompt continues, "Whoever successfully uploads a selfie with the PHRASE OF THE DAY written on a piece of paper within 30 MINUTES of that post, seven days in a row, will receive a free t-shirt, hoodie or accessory" from the band's merch store, A7X World Black Market.

Outside of the contest, Avenged Sevenfold will otherwise be temporarily shuttering any online ordering of their merchandise. As noted by Johns Hopkins, social distancing comes recommended now that the novel coronavirus and its resultant illness, COVID-19, has spread among the U.S. and other countries.

"We have a chance to 'flatten the curve' and save countless lives," the band added. "We are all in this together."

Coronavirus has already shaken up the music world. Live Nation and AEG postponed all upcoming tours after individual artists did the same. This year's Record Store Day has been set aside for later in 2020. Some musicians have even tested positive for the virus or otherwise been affected by it.