Bad Wolves and the hard rock band's former singer, Tommy Vext, aired damning claims about each other in a social media spat on Wednesday (Sept. 8).

The exchange came the same day that Bad Wolves, who parted with Vext earlier this year, announced their first album without him, Dear Monsters — the effort will showcase the act's new vocalist DL Laskiewicz.

Bad Wolves, in particular guitarist Doc Coyle, have alleged that Vext behaved abusively toward them. Vext has claimed there was a conspiracy to kick him out, and he's accused band management of abuse at him. On top of that, a legal battle is now occurring between Vext and the band's record label and management firm, Better Noise Music, and its company head, Allen Kovac.

On Wednesday, Bad Wolves addressed the situation and admonished their ex-vocalist in a statement.

"Desperate people do desperate things," the band repeated multiple times in their message, adding, "Tommy Vext quit Bad Wolves last January to pursue a solo career. Unfortunately, he quickly realized that nobody cares about him as a solo artist and that he can't make or sell music on his own. He can't write his own music so he released an edited version of our first single with his vocals on it."

They used the hashtag #desperatepeopledodesperatethings.

The group continued, "He can't sell tickets as a solo artist, so he bills himself as B@D W8LV3S. … He tried to dupe fans into buying a covers record he didn't own only to be shut down by GoFundMe for fraud. … But what's most desperate are the mountains of lies Tommy has told since leaving the band. It is clear he has no moral compass and is willing to say and do anything, regardless of the truth."

Vext responded in a note appended to an Instagram video promoting his current solo tour. The trek, now crisscrossing the United States, continues through the month with dates in Florida, Michigan and Ohio.

Vext's statement reused the "desperate people do desperate things" idiom. He then alluded to his view of the group's formation and success, saying, "Imagine a [band] of hired guns handed a massive record deal because their singer saved another rockstars life from alcoholism. Imagine watching him repeatedly rejecting your bad ideas to work with A-list producers to convey a message and a testimony so powerful that it helped heal people. Imagine growing up in poverty [and] giving away 100 percent of the highest-selling rock song in 16 years to a family that lost their mother."

He prompted his followers to "MAKE THIS VIRAL."

The ex-Bad Wolves singer continued, "Imagine being ousted, ridiculed, falsely accused, betrayed and abandoned and still carrying on. Imagine having your hard work and blood and [sweat] stolen by vengeful incompetence [and] inexcusable greed. Imagine going through all this and still packing up booking a tour after a global pandemic and selling more tickets [than] your famous band's headlining shows ever did."

Bad Wolves first emerged in 2017, around the same time Vext filled in with Five Finger Death Punch while FFDP singer Ivan Moody addressed addiction issues. Bad Wolves subsequently issued two LPs with Vext, 2018's Disobey and the next year's N.A.T.I.O.N. They've had hits with a version of The Cranberries' "Zombie" among other songs. Bad Wolves gifted $250,000 to the family of late Cranberries singer Dolores O'Riordan after the cover's success.

See both parties' full Sept. 8 statements below.