Here is the best prog metal band from 25 different countries!

We've already gone around the world – well, from our computers – to decide the best prog rock band from 25 different countries. In the process, we highlighted artists and areas you’d expect to see (for example, The Flower Kings for Sweden and Rush for Canada) and ones you probably wouldn’t (for example, Cartoon for Brazil and Ovni for El Salvador).

Now it's time to do an international inspection of prog metal as well!

Whereas it was especially difficult to pick the England spot for the prior feature (since that’s basically where progressive rock began), it was the U.S.A. that posed the toughest challenge for progressive metal. Why? Because many of its pioneers – namely, Fates Warning, Queensrÿche and Dream Theater – come from the States, as do exceptional newer outfits such as BTBAM, Tool, Rivers of Nihil, Mastodon, Periphery and Symphony X.

READ MORE: The Best Album by 10 Huge Prog Metal Bands

Several other countries, including Sweden, Finland, Canada and Norway, were also difficult to nail down. Nevertheless, we’re happy with our picks (for which we considered impact, longevity, sustained quality and general consensus), and we hope you are as well.

Even if you aren’t, you’ll probably agree that every band below is at least one of the premier prog metal representatives for their homeland. For us, though, each one rises above their competitors, culminating in our list of the prog metal band from 25 different countries!

Did we nail our picks here, or should we have chosen someone else for a certain place? Let us know!

Also, keep scrolling to read about the best prog metal debut albums of all time and the best progressive doom metal albums of all time!

The Best Prog Metal Band From 25 Different Countries The best prog metal bands from around the world! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

11 Best Prog Metal Debut Albums Keep scrolling to see 11 prog metal debut albums that proved how great their creators were from the get-go! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

The 11 Best Progressive Doom Metal Albums of All Time (Ranked) These records combine instrumental intricacy and brooding despair better than any others! Gallery Credit: Jordan Blum

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