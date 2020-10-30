Bring Me the Horizon's new EP, Post Human: Survival Horror is out now, meaning you can hear the guest-filled record, including one song which features Evanescence singer Amy Lee and another starring Babymetal.

The release of the nine-track EP has long been in the works as Bring Me the Horizon dropped the first single, "Ludens," in November of last year, taking fans on a ride that came up just one week shy of a full year of anticipation. "Parasite Eve" followed in June, and then came "Obey" featuring Yungblud and, most recently, "Teardrops."

"Kingslayer" finds BMTH diving head-first into beat-backed electronic music, a realm they're not entirely unfamiliar with, amid the pounding distortion that still retains aspects of their roots in extreme metal. A true testament to the spirit of collaboration, this track would fit just as comfortably on a Babymetal record as it does the Post Human: Survival Horror EP.

Closing out the release is "One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death" with a guest appearance from Amy Lee. It's a complete reversal from the beat-smattered intensity of "Kingslayer" and it's minimalist atmosphere and heavenly piano melodies offers the ideal foundation for Lee's tenderhearted vocal delivery.

"It was just a really fun escape from that little stuck moment that I was in, and it inspired me. It helped me feel, I don't know... beautiful. The song is beautiful," Lee told Loudwire in an exclusive interview. "That song is always gonna have a special place in my heart because I felt like, in a moment as an artist when I was stuck, another artist came along and helped me," added the Evanescence frontwoman.

Listen to "Kingslayer" and "One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death" below. Get your copy of Bring Me the Horizon's Post Human: Survival Horror here (as Amazon affiliates we earn on qualifying purchases).

Bring Me the Horizon, "One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death" Feat. Amy Lee

Bring Me the Horizon, "Kingslayer" Feat. Babymetal

Bring Me the Horizon, Post Human: Survival Horror Artwork + Track Listing:

Sony / RCA

1. "Dear Diary,"

2. "Parasite Eve"

3. "Teardrops"

4. "Obey" feat. Yungblud

5. "Itch for the Cure" (When Will We Be Free?)

6. "Kingslayer" feat. Babymetal

7. "IXI" feat. Nova Twins

8. "Ludens"

9. "One Day the Only Butterflies Left Will Be in Your Chest as You March Towards Your Death" feat. Amy Lee