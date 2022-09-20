Carrie Underwood Still Stanning I Prevail

The love is real, y'all. Country superstar Carrie Underwood continues to show her appreciation for I Prevail, this time chiming in on a Twitter thread about the streaming prowess of the band's latest offering, True Power.

The band's third studio album was released in August, and to mark the one month anniversary of its release, the band tweeted out, "One month of 'True Power.' 56M streams. All thanks to you."

Underwood then commented on the thread adding, "I think I was a large number of them!" That earned her two prayer emojis and a smile emoji from I Prevail's Brian Burkheiser.

As you might expect, that little Twitter exchanged stirred up some of the I Prevail fanbase, with one person remarking, "We're going to need a collaboration." Another added, "Sure didn't have "Carrie Underwood listens to I Prevail" on my 2022 bingo card but I love it!" and yet another commented, "Biggest plot twist of 2022."

This, however, isn't the first time that Underwood has sang the band's praises publicly. Back in April, she appeared on CBS This Morning, telling the interviewer, "[While] working out I honestly listen to like, metal or super hard rock music. I like the band I Prevail, and their Trauma album is one that I have on repeat when I'm working out."

She went on to add, "There's a lot of not-children-friendly words on it. That's important to note. But I'm like, 'Don't go buy, you know, [my Christian record] My Savior and then go buy Trauma and be like, 'Carrie Underwood told me to.'"

She also has shown her hard rock fandom frequently over the past year. Back in the spring, she invited Axl Rose onstage to sing with her at the Stagecoach Festival, then later returned the favor by joining him onstage at a Guns N' Roses show. And more recently she covered Ozzy Osbourne's "Mama I'm Coming Home" for Apple Music. Underwood recently shared on social media that her morning run was soundtracked by the band Nothing More.

