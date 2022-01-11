Disturbed vocalist David Draiman's return to Twitter has already yielded the rocker's shout-outs to a couple of bands he said give him hope for rock music's future. Now, the singer has taken it a step further with a list of four groups he said prove rock isn't dead.

Indeed, on Jan. 8, the rocker used his renewed Twitter presence to draw notice to the bands Motionless in White, Bring Me the Horizon, Nothing More and Bad Wolves. He indicated the four are prospering in rock.

"Anyone that tells you 'rock is dead' clearly isn't paying attention," Draiman said in his tweet. "Look at what @MIWband, @bmthofficial, @nothingmorerock, and many others have done over the last few years. Young rock bands are thriving. Who's next?"

In a follow-up response, the singer added, "Can't forget about @badwolves. Breakthrough band of the last 5 years. Been crazy to watch." (See Draiman's tweets down toward the bottom of this post.)

Days earlier, Draiman praised two acts comprised of women. "New bands like [The Warning] and [Plush] give me hope," he said. "Young powerful women playing real instruments and writing and playing songs the entire rock genre can be proud of."

The Warning is a trio consisting of sisters Daniela, Paulina and Alejandra Villarreal. They gained attention in 2021 for their Mayday EP plus a collaborative cover of Metallica's "Enter Sandman." Plush are a four-piece band led by vocalist Moriah Formica. They enjoyed some buzz last year and will tour with Slash next month.

This week, Draiman's recent duet with Nita Strauss, "Dead Inside," hit No. 1 on rock radio. Disturbed are working on a new album that Draiman says is "old school Disturbed." The group, known for 2000's "Down With the Sickness," last released Evolution in 2018.