Demi Lovato – Paramore’s Hayley Williams Would Be a ‘Dream Collaboration’

Demi Lovato has attained a fair amount of rock and metal credibility lately, having recently shared rehearsal footage with Nita Strauss, played a metal as hell guitar on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and revealed that she attended a Dimmu Borgir concert in 2007. Well, she just added another notch to her belt by confessing that Paramore vocalist Hayley Williams would be her “dream collaboration.”

In her new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Lovato went into depth about her personal life and the release of her latest LP, HOLY FVCK. During their chat – and as transcribed by Kerrang! – Lovato confessed that the pop-punk frontwoman played a large part in her artistic development.

In particular, she stated that she met Williams when she (Lovato) was about 15 years old, adding, “I had a lot of people pulling for me that I didn’t necessarily talk to. She seems like the type of person that would be pulling for me during those times. But yeah, I didn’t get to know her that well but . . . she’s one of my biggest influences.”

Lovato continued, “Vocally – oh, my God. I mean, she’s still my dream collaboration. It’s never happened, but she’s still my dream collaboration. To be honest, I gave up on that dream collaboration. So, I didn’t say it for years, but that’s always been my dream collaboration.”

She also cites Flyleaf, Kelly Clarkson and Ashlee Simpson as inspirations.

You can watch the full clip below:

Demi Lovato Speaks With Zane Lowe on Apple Music

Would you be down for a Lovato/Williams team-up sometime in the future? Let us know!

If you’re interested, you can check out tickets for Demi Lovato’s upcoming “Holy Fvck” tour here. Likewise, Paramore are gearing up to get back on the road this autumn, so keep an eye out for tickets here.