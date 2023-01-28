Disturbed Announce 2023 European Tour Dates + Reveal Supporting Bands

Earlier this month, Loudwire included Disturbed’s 2023 appearances at the U.K.’s Download Festival (in June) and Ohio’s Inkcarceration Music and Tattoo Festival (in July) as part of our 2023 Rock + Metal Music Festival Guide. Recently, the band announced some new and exciting European summer tour dates, as well as a glimpse into which bands will be supporting them.

As confirmed on their official website, the Take Back Your Life Tour – named after the eighth song on 2022’s Divisive record – will kick off on Jun. 7 in Austria. The following few days, they’re set to play Download Festival; after that – and through the end of June – they’ll stop by Germany, Sweden, Belgium, the Netherlands, Luxembourg and Switzerland. Finally, they’ll conclude June with a concert in Israel.

While they haven’t revealed supporting acts for every show, they have confirmed that British rock troupe Asking Alexandria will open for them in Germany on Jun. 12. Likewise, American post-hardcore/nu-metal quintet I Prevail will open for them in Luxembourg on Jun. 19. (Presumably, they’ll be focusing on their latest studio albums, 2021’s See What’s on the Inside and 2022’s True Power, respectively.)

Going back to Divisive, it was Disturbed’s eighth original LP and their first since 2018’s Evolution. In an October 2020 interview with Loudwire Nights, frontman David Draiman described it as “blisteringly angry.” Interestingly, it featured a guest appearance from Heart vocalist Ann Wilson on “Don’t Tell Me,” which Draiman understandably cited as “one of my favorite songs I’ve ever written.”

Critically and commercially, Divisive fared well, too. For instance, it earned praise from publications such as Blabbermouth and Metal Hammer, and it debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Hard Rock Albums chart.

Tickets for the Take Back Your Life Tour can be purchased here, and you can check out the full list of tour dates below.

Disturbed 2023 European Tour Dates

*with Asking Alexandria

^with I Prevail

Jun. 7 – Nickelsdorf, Austria – Nova Rock

Jun. 8 – 11 – Castle Donington, U.K. – Download Festival

Jun. 12 – Hamburg, Germany – Sporthalle*

Jun. 14 – Stockholm, Sweden – Gröna Lund

Jun. 16 – Dessel, Belgium – Graspop Metal Meeting

Jun. 17 – Landgraaf, Netherlands – Pinkpop Festival

Jun. 19 – Esch-Sur-Alzette, Luxembourg – Rockhal^

Jun. 21 – Wetzikon, Switzerland – Heavy Load Festival

Jun. 28 – Tel Aviv, Israel – Bitan 1