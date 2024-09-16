Falling in Reverse’s Ronnie Radke Calls Out Woke Political Impact on Touring

The frustration has set in for Falling in Reverse's Ronnie Radke, who spoke out over the weekend about the woke political divide going on in music and a longing for a scene reset in which political virtue signaling wasn't pushed onto bands.

Radke, who has railed against wokeness in song and on social media, addressed how he views the current musical landscape and how the divide has formed and impacted bands that might have once co-existed together but now are separated by the politics often thrust upon groups by their fanbases.

The singer's outspoken nature on social media on topics such as gender identity and race have yielded backlash from peers and music fans alike, which has caused some of the outcry from various fanbases.

READ MORE: Silent Planet Singer Slams Ronnie Radke Over Social Media Posts, Singer Fires Back

Radke is quite familiar with how personal politics of fans can impact bands as Spiritbox bowed out of touring with the band in 2023 after pressure from their fanbase and more recently Black Veil Brides singer Andy Biersack had to defend hisgroup's decision to tour with Falling in Reverse after fan backlash.

What Ronnie Radke Said About the Impact of Political Wokeness on Touring

Posting to his X account late on Friday (Sept. 13), Radke offered, "There is a clear divide in the music industry. one side, virtue signaling political lgbtq exploitive bands with secrets that would ruin their careers and bands that just want to play music that woke fans cry about. the scene needs a reset because it makes no sense anymore."

He continued, "There are big bands right now that cannot tour together because the bands have such cry baby fans and the bands are so scared of their fans. Then you have bands with normal fans that don’t care. Then you have bands that don’t give a fuck what their fans think the problem lies with the weak ass spineless bands that are scared to admit it."

"Those virtue signaling bands care way more about money than they do about how their fans fucking feel about touring, they are just afraid of getting cancelled. So now the divide is creating redundant tours because people are scared to tour together unless it’s a festival that protects them from their fans bitching. I will change this. Just wait."

Radke stated, "You should be able to put your differences aside and tour Together. this agenda to push politics onto people is unjustified. you force people into politics. For example people compare me to trump or say I’m a republican, I don’t even talk about politics ever. I’m not a political person yall are brainwashed. real life is me being friends with republicans and liberals."

He continued, "I don’t care about your sexual orientation or who you’re voting for. I think my fans know this that’s why I have such a diverse fan base. it’s the losers on here that are purposely misunderstanding you to grift for moral superiority and likes and retweets and views. They are are the problem, they get this false sense of validation because they see people liking something when they mention me but the reality is it means absolutely nothing."

Radke's post yielded a wealth of responses. When one fan commented, "Imagine making your whole personality about being anti-woke," the singer responded back, "Cool, imagine Spiritbox touring with Slaughter to Prevail. Okay, you can't because everyone hates each other? Cool point proven."

Falling in Reverse in 2024

While Radke has bemoaned the impact of politics on the ability to book certain touring bills, the singer is out playing with Falling in Reverse with a pretty solid lineup this late summer and fall. Dance Gavin Dance, Black Veil Brides and Tech N9ne are part of the current Popular Monstour leg. Dates are booked for this leg through Sept. 26 in Los Angeles.

Additional North American festival appearances are scheduled for October before Falling in Reverse heads over to Europe and the U.K. in November and December. Tickets and tour stop information for all Falling in Reverse dates can be found through the band's website.