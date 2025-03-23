Ronnie Radke Reported to Police Following ‘Unacceptable’ Videos About Australian Politicians

Last Sunday (March 16), Launceston, Tasmania mayor Matthew Garwood shared what would become a controversial photo of himself meeting Ronnie Radke. Recently, Garwood apologized for sharing the post, whereas the Falling in Reverse frontman has been reported to Australian police for making “unacceptable” videos about Australian politicians.

Radke Gets Reported to Australian Police for “Unacceptable” Videos

Earlier today (March 23), both Rolling Stone Australia and Blunt Magazine claimed that Radke has been reported to Tasmania police following recent social media posts.

In particular, Rolling Stone Australia stated: “City of Launceston CEO Sam Johnson slammed Radke’s comments and confirmed Tasmania Police have been contacted.”

Yesterday (March 22), Johnson posted the following statement (which you can view below) to the official City of Launceston Instagram account:

The City of Launceston condemns the dangerous and irresponsible actions of US singer Ronnie Radke, who has used his social media platform to incite harassment and abuse against elected councillors. His recent Instagram video - which calls on his followers to target and intimidate Councillors who expressed concerns over a photo with the Mayor - is not only reckless but entirely unacceptable. Councillors have a duty to represent the interests of the community without fear of intimidation or abuse. No individual - celebrity or otherwise - has the right to weaponise their platform against those who exercise their democratic right to voice concerns. Mr Radke’s actions place undue risk on the safety and wellbeing of Councillors and their families, creating a hostile environment that goes against the principles of free speech, accountability, and civil discourse. The council will not tolerate threats or harassment directed at its elected members or staff. We will be working closely with Tasmania Police to monitor the situation and ensure that those responsible for any abusive or threatening behavior face appropriate consequences. We call on Mr Radke to immediately retract his inflammatory statements and take responsibility for the harm his words have caused. We’ve reported the video to Instagram, and are urging this and any other social media platforms to take swift action in addressing the misuse of their services to incite targeted harassment. The City of Launceston is committed to serving our community with integrity and transparency. Attempts to intimidate or silence Councillors or staff will not succeed and we will continue to champion the values of democracy, respect, and public service.

READ MORE: The 13 New Bands Added to Warped Tour 2025 Over the Weekend

What Radke Said

Last Friday (March 21), Radke retweeted a report filed by the ABC (Australian Broadcasting Corporation) in which Councillors Andrea Dawkins and Lindi McMahon express concern and understanding regarding Launceston women who’re upset about the photo's potential implications (regarding Radke’s controversial past).

Radke’s retweet also reads: "Imagine abc news grasping at straws since their ratings are so bad they have to do articles about the mayor of Tasmania taking a picture with me. Hey @ABC I’m bigger than you. And have more of an impact. Ain’t nothing yall propagandist can do. Fuck you."

Then, on March 21, Radke uploaded a lengthy video to Instagram in which he denounced “ABC News” as “propaganda pieces of shit cucks.” Alongside the video, he commented: “Go give @andreaedawkinslovesequality the much needed bullying she deserves.”

During the video, he goes over the ABC’s report while issuing a profanity-laden reaction:

[ABC News] I’m coming for you next. Australia councilmens and all of you, fuck you. . . . You guys are such fucking pussy ass bitches. . . . [to McMahon] Are you fucking kidding me, you ugly fucking shill cunt piece of shit blockhead disgusting fucking human? Fuck you. Do you even know a fucking single thing about me? You know I’ve been accused of gangraping a woman and they had to do DNA evidence within the hour that I was accused and then they fucking found out that I did not do this and she was lying? And then I had to sue her for millions of dollars? . . . Do you understand that everything you read may or may not be fucking true, you stupid bitch? . . . You’re a disgrace to your entire city and town and I’m gonna make sure that you fucking feel this one.

During the clip, he also includes a photo Dawkins’ phone number and email address, remarking:

[I] would hate for that to get you and for you to get, like, a ton of emails and calls about how – you wanna talk about fucking equality, bitch? Why am I not included, you fucking Lego-headed bitch. . . . Fuck all your councilmen and fuck ABC News for you propaganda machine. I’m coming back with a vengeance with that shit.

He mentions how much he’s helped Australia’s economy, too, as well as compares his treatment to that of Tommy Lee and offers sympathy for Garwood.

You can watch the full clip below.

Yesterday (March 22), Radke uploaded another (comparably heated) video response, with a comparably direct caption:

@girlcalledcatie and @lindimcmahon can both get it too. Y’all deserve this shit I just fueled your fucking economy and this is the thanks I get. Getting called a predator and abuser by your councilman. A musician. your councilman and you make your entire state and country look stupid as shit.

In that video, Radke refers again to McMahon’s sentiments as he states, “You know what’s fucking degrading and disgusting, you fucking bitch?”

He then calls her a “moon-faced cunt” and “disfigured” while showing a picture of Sloth from The Goonies. From there, he continues firing back against the ABC, suggesting that the “step down from office”

You can see that video below:

What Originally Happened and What Garwood’s Said

On March 16, Garwood uploaded the picture (which was taken during Falling in Reverse’s recent stop in Australia and which you can see below) to Facebook, with the following caption:

Maybe one of the most controversial characters in my generation of the hard rock music scene. Through Escape the Fate and now Falling in Reverse - Ronnie Radke! Through changes and empathising genera and personal challenges - was awesome to meet & greet and talk Tassie and personal growth and learning. Always a mic drop moment when I get to play the “Mayor card.” Haters keep coming strong but strength is in believing in yourself, the support around you and the resilience to carry on. *new collab dropping 2026!

Garwood’s post was quickly met with backlash in the comments section.

For example, one user wrote: “Imagine posing with a person as detestable as this and when people voice concern for your open adulation of such a character, you just label them as 'haters' and don't address any of their concerns. What a disappointing post and response from what is meant to be a leader in our community.”

That said, he also received support from other followers.

Consequently, and per The PRP, members of the Launceston City Council (as well as the community) criticized the post. Specifically, and per the ABC’s report, Councillor Andrea Dawkins said that she received worried messages from Launceston women: “They are understandably perplexed why our mayor would stand in solidarity with a person convicted of parole violations associated with violence.”

Similarly, Councillor Lindi McMahon stated [via the ABC report]:

I stand in solidarity of all the women who have suffered at the hands of violence whose voices are continually silenced while men like Ronnie Radke are given hero status. I'm sure the women of Launceston who attended the launch of the 16 days of activism [against gendered violence] would be questioning the sincerity of the words spoken by our mayor on that day.

In contrast, Councillor Joe Pentridge argued [via the ABC report], “We’re getting a little too precious. Matthew’s being a popular mayor and you can’t please everyone. I support Matthew because he was elected by the people.”

On March 19, Garwood (who’d posted about meeting Underøath two days prior) responded to the backlash on Facebook: “As a heavy metal music fan, I headed off to Falling in Reverse meet and greet and I’m really disheartened that my post has caused some offence and concern. Noting that I absolutely could have worded and responded to it way better."

He continued:

I attended not as an official rep of the City and posted on this, my personal page but, as I continue to learn, it seems that it’s difficult to differentiate or have a personal life in an elected role. I saw this as simply an opportunity to meet a band that I went through high school listening to. Never to endorse any specific actions or personal positions of the band. I appreciate that people may have differing views on this, and I respect those perspectives. I made a comment about “playing the mayor card”, which I said as a quip that my role as mayor is a pretty cool conversation starter - particularly visually in this situation with tattoos ect. I understand that some members of the community have raised questions about member, Ronnie Radke’s past and my association with him. I was aware of some of the accusations but not every detail - it was about the music. Sorry, I never want to cause distress or upset members of the community. As Mayor, I know I do things a bit differently and I remain committed to representing all residents of Launceston with integrity and openness.

Yesterday (March 22), Garwood posted another status regarding the incident and aftermath.

“Reflecting over the past few days, this has been absolute mayhem,” he started, adding:

I am deeply alarmed to hear of serious threats towards my colleagues and concerned around the manner in which these uploads were delivered. The recent social media posts made by Ronnie Radke regarding City of Launceston Councillors were entirely his own and do not reflect my views in any way. I do not condone violence or threats against anyone, and I believe in respectful discourse, even in disagreement; Which is something that I too need to be better at. These posts are a personal response from Mr. Radke to individuals comments made about him. They were not directly related to my attendance at his show. It is important to separate individual opinions from broader discussions, and I encourage respectful engagement on all matters. As stated in my previous post, I saw this as simply an opportunity to meet a band that I’ve listened to since high school. Never to endorse any specific actions or personal positions of the band. I appreciate that people have differing views on this, and I will continue to respect those perspectives.

Both the March 19 and March 22 posts received similarly mixed reactions from his followers, and you can view them below.