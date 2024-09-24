Fans Are Getting a Certain Feeling From Linkin Park’s New Music

With a second song now out from Linkin Park, how are fans feeling about the musical direction of the band? The reviews are starting to come in on social media after the release of "Heavy Is the Crown" and there seems to be a theme in the commentary.

As we know, Linkin Park in their latter years broadened their horizons beyond the nu-metal sound that first put them on the map. They frequently incorporated a variety of influences, but later era albums dabbled more in pop and even some electronic soundings styles. But as the reviews come in on "The Emptiness Machine" and now "Heavy Is the Crown," fans seem to feel the band is embracing their heavier roots.

Fans Are Feeling Nostalgic Over "Heavy Is the Crown"

"We got animated @linkinpark music video with @mikeshinoda rapping and old school signature LP guitar riffs? WTF is going on? I swear I did not ask for a fkn time machine!," remarked one fan, concluding his thought with "LFG."

Another suggested, "Wanted to hate on new Linkin Park but the new tracks are putting From Zero to be the album that should have been released after Meteora."

"Linkin Park’s new song goes kinda hard, ya know, felt very old school LP, keep the bangers coming," offered yet another fan.

Yet another concluded, "I love this song but emptiness machine>

However I think this song feels like more older Linkin park so we are in good hands."

Fans Are Feeling Surprised Over "Heavy Is the Crown"

That was just the beginning of the Linkin Park love, with others suggesting that while there was initial trepidation to accept the current lineup, the music has been winning fans over.

"Really did not expect to like new Linkin Park as much as I am," stated one fan. Another added, "Linkin Park are fucking back dude i don’t care what anyone says. This is dope."

"The Emptiness Machine took its time to grow on me. Now I really like it, but the new single Heavy is the Crown has hit me like a ton of bricks. What a tune," summed up another fan.

In a show of effusive praise, one fan posted, "Heavy is the crown to

@linkinpark is an auditory orgasm, I play it over and over again ! holy shit what a breathtaking performance by Emily I still have chills all over: I can't wait for the album to come out !!!"

"That's a masterclass. Thank you," offered one commenter. Another added, "Never expected that a Worlds Anthem is all it would take to silence my doubts on @linkinpark's return."

Fans Are Marveling Over Emily's Scream

Over on Reddit, Emily Armstrong's screaming ability is getting much love.

"Part of me wonders if she could beat or even match Chester’s 17-second scream but chose not to as a way to say, “I’m not trying to out-perform Chester. I’m just trying to make him proud,” one person stated.

"I‘m honestly wondering, how is it even anatomically possible to make a sound while breathing in simultaneously," asked another fan.

"When that screen came on I did a big smile," added another fan.

"Damn Emily’s scream in the studio version is INSANE. 10/10 Linkin Park song," suggest yet another commenter.

"I know pretty much nothing about vocals/singing. If its not edited its actually insane. I can barely hold my breath for that long," stated yet another fan.

Some Fans Are STILL Feeling Negative

The commentary after the release of the new song was not all positive. Some fans continue to voice their displeasure over the hiring of Emily Armstrong considering her religious background and past ties to jailed actor Danny Masterson.

Others don't appear willing to envision Linkin Park continuing without Chester Bennington and stated that the remaining band members should have gone under a new name. And there were also a few comments from those who simply didn't care for the music or storytelling.

What's Your Take?

The fans have weighed in on social media. But what's your take? Check out the new Linkin Park video for "Heavy Is the Crown" below.

Linkin Park's From Zero album is due Nov. 15 and pre-orders are currently underway at the band's website.

Linkin Park, "Heavy Is the Crown"