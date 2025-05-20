Foo Fighters Announce 3 More 2025 Tour Dates

Foo Fighters have announced three more 2025 concerts, following the recent announcement of their first show in over a year.

The rockers will perform on Oct. 2 in Jakarta, Indonesia, Oct. 7 in Tokyo and Oct. 10 in Osaka, Japan. These shows land around the band's previously announced appearance at the Singapore Grand Prix on Oct. 4.

These shows will mark Foo Fighters' first public concerts since August 2024, and since Dave Grohl announced that he'd fathered a child out of wedlock.

Ticket details for the upcoming gigs are available at Foo Fighters' website. You can see all of their scheduled 2025 tour dates further down the page.

With Josh Freese Gone, Who's Playing Drums at Foo Fighters' 2025 Shows?

Many fans naturally had the same question upon seeing Foo Fighters' latest show announcement: Who's playing drums?

Drummer Josh Freese announced on Friday that he'd been dismissed from the band after almost exactly two years of playing with them. "The Foo Fighters called me Monday night to let me know they've decided 'to go in a different direction with their drummer.' No reason was given," he said. "Regardless, I enjoyed the past two years with them, both on and off stage, and I support whatever they feel is best for the band."

Freese — who's also played with Devo, Guns N' Roses, A Perfect Circle, Nine Inch Nails and many more — added: "In my 40 years of drumming professionally, I've never been let go from a band, so while I'm not angry — just a bit shocked and disappointed." He received an outpouring of sympathy and support from other musicians, including original Foos drummer William Goldsmith, who said the decision "makes absolutely no sense to me."

Despite his disappointment, Freese seemed to take the news in stride and even shared a humorous list of the top 10 reasons for his dismissal. Among his reasons: whistling "My Hero" for a week straight on tour, demanding to start every rehearsal with a 20-minute cowbell sound bath and promising the Offspring's Noodles the fourth guitarist position in the band.

Foo Fighters have not yet commented publicly on Freese's departure or revealed their new drummer.

Foo Fighters 2025 Tour Dates (So Far)

Oct. 2 - Jakarta, ID @ Carnaval Ancol

Oct. 4 - Singapore, SG @ F1

Oct. 7 - Tokyo, JP @ Saitama Super Arena

Oct. 10 - Osaka, JP @ Glion Arena Kobe