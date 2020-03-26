Green Day frontman Billie Joe Armstrong has filmed in intimate performance from within the confines of his own home. And the results will be broadcast on television early next week. Indeed, the rocker joins myriad other music stars for The iHeartRadio Living Room Concert on Fox this Sunday (March 29).

Hosted by Elton John, the charity-minded special will also feature homebound productions from Alicia Keys, Backstreet Boys, Billie Eilish, Mariah Carey and Tim McGraw. Each will originate from the artist's respective living room, a mini-concert captured with the singer's smartphone plus any other handy equipment.

It's one of the latest unique developments to emerge since the live music industry has primarily come to a standstill in the face of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The program will also "pay tribute to the people on the frontlines who are putting their lives at risk every day," according to the radio network.

Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation are two charities to be highlighted by the broadcast. The performers are recording their segments separately and with their own devices due to the CDC's guidelines to practice social distancing and stay away from others who may be sick.

Earlier this week, Armstrong shared a cover of Tommy James and the Shondells' classic "I Think We're Alone Now." Last month, Green Day postponed a scheduled tour of Asia over concerns regarding the growing public health crisis.

The one-hour, commercial-free Living Room Concert airs at 9 PM ET/6 PM PT on March 29. The iHeartRadio app and iHeartMedia-affiliated radio stations throughout the United States will also carry the broadcast.