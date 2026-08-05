On Tuesday (Aug. 4), Jackyl frontman and friend to all rock and roll fans Jesse James Dupree joined Loudwire Nights to help us get ready for the 86th annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Listen to the full conversation in the player near the end of this article.

"[It's] the damndest party ever, bigger than life and twice as much as anywhere, I guarantee it," Dupree shared with Loudwire Nights' Chuck Armstrong (who will be on-site at the Full Throttle Saloon celebrating Sturgis).

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Dupree went on to describe the beauty of the Black Hills, where the Full Throttle Saloon is based, and also detailed the lineup of live music set for the rally — from Blackberry Smoke to Rob Zombie and of course, Jackyl.

For Jackyl Night at Full Throttle (Thursday, Aug. 13), Dupree shared some really special details for what fans can expect.

"I'm going to have Tim Duffy onstage with us," he said.

"Tim Duffy, he was a New York firefighter. He rode his motorcycle home from work, he worked overnights. [On Sept. 11, 2001,] he rode home, he got home and he found out that the [World] Trade Center had been hit. In his fireman's gear, he jumped on his Harley-Davidson and he rode back into 9/11."

As Dupree shared the story, Duffy rode his bike into a five-star hotel that had been evacuated. He put it up against the check-in counter in the lobby and started to walk out to go help.

"He looked back at his motorcycle because he thought he may never see it again," Dupree recalled.

"There was a gentleman that was handling the evacuation, he saw what had happened and the guy went over and jerked these huge velour curtains off of the hotel windows and he covered up Tim's bike."

Duffy was buried in the North Tower trying to save people, but was fortunately rescued. This year, to mark the 25th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, he'll join Dupree onstage at the Full Throttle Saloon to pay tribute to all first responders.

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And as if that wasn't powerful enough, he said Harley-Davidson has been hard at work to honor Duffy.

"[They] got a hold of his motorcycle and completely rebuilt it and we're going to have it onstage with us. We're going to share with everybody and celebrate Tim and the hero that he is. It's an emotional thing for me because I love the guy. He's done so much."

Listen to the Full Interview in the Podcast Player Below or the Video at the Top of the Page

Jesse James Dupree joined Loudwire Nights on Tuesday, Aug. 4; the show replays online here, and you can tune in live every weeknight at 7PM ET or on the Loudwire app; you can also see if the show is available on your local radio station and listen to interviews on-demand.