Jon Bon Jovi Bows Out of Fan Event After Testing Positive for COVID

COVID continues to wreak havoc with concert scheduling, as Jon Bon Jovi was unable to appear in Miami Beach Saturday after a COVID test revealed he turned up positive for COVID.

According to Variety, the singer was set to appear at the Loews South Beach at what was more of a fan event. The crowd had already started arriving for the event when audience members were informed via an announcement that the singer would not be able to play. He was being backed by the group Kings of Suburbia for the event, and the group did not play out of an abundance of caution.

According to TMZ, all of the band members and Bon Jovi had taken a rapid COVID test prior to the show, with the singer's being the only one the turned up positive.

The event, dubbed "Runaway With JBJ," was expected to feature the musician taking part in an acoustic storyteller performance, with a fan Q&A and photo-ops with the musician, as well as a Halloween costume party.

A rep for the singer later confirmed the positive test, telling Variety, “Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine.”

Since artists began touring again after a largely concert-less 2020, many have canceled or postponed shows due to the contagious disease behind the pandemic.

Rock and metal musicians who've tested positive for COVID-19 this year include Bruce Dickinson (Iron Maiden), Chad Gray (Mudvayne), Sean Killian (Vio-Lence), Sebastian Bach (ex-Skid Row), Gene Simmons and Paul Stanley (KISS), Jonathan Davis, Munky and Ray Luzier (Korn), and members of Tesla and Lynyrd Skynyrd. Metal singer Eric Wagner died after being hospitalized with COVID pneumonia.