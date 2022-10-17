Kid Rock’s Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N’ Roll Steakhouse Has a NASCAR Car Now

Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N' Roll Steakhouse, the Nashville, Tennessee, bar and restaurant owned by its namesake singer, Kid Rock, now has its own NASCAR stock car.

Driver Daniel Suarez's No. 99 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 debuted the Kid Rock-sponsored look on Sunday (Oct. 16) at Las Vegas Motor Speedway in Las Vegas, Nevada, for the South Point 400, a race in NASCAR's Cup Series playoffs. (See photos of the car below.)

Another Nashville bar, Tootsie's Orchid Lounge, sponsored an additional car, driver Ross Chastian's No. 1 Chevy Camaro. That vehicle featured co-branding from Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk. Likewise, No. 99 featured co-branding from Tootsie's. (Kid Rock's and Tootsie's have partnered on other promotions in the past.)

Kid Rock, the veteran musician and entertainer whose real name is Robert James Ritchie, repped both cars — and their drivers — ahead of Sunday's race.

"Who will be tuning in to watch my boys #99 Daniel Suarez in the Kid Rocks Honky Tonk car and #1 Ross Chastain in the Tootsies Orchid Lounge car today?" the singer asked his fans on social media.

Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk NASCAR Car

Kid Rock's Honky Tonk NASCAR Car Sean Gardner, Getty Images loading...

Kid Rock said he'd be "cracking a cold one and cheering them both on!"

Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N' Roll Steakhouse has some hilarious Yep reviews. In 2020, the restaurant refused to close for COVID-19 and subsequently saw its beer permit get suspended. Last year, Kid Rock said a homophobic slur while onstage at another bar in Tennessee, Smithville's FishLipz Grill.

Regardless, Suarez seemed happy to represent Kid Rock's restaurant on the raceway. "Can you imagine the party if we win this race?" Suarez said last week, according to Speedway Digest.

"I'm going to have to tell Kid Rock that we have to make it to Miami this next week so we can't party too much," he added. "That would be so much fun if we could win in Vegas with Kid Rock."

Kid Rock's NASCAR Car Peels Out - Oct. 16, 2022

Kid Rock's Honky Tonk NASCAR Car Chris Williams, Getty Images loading...

In March, Kid Rock released Bad Reputation, his 12th studio album. His "Bad Reputation Tour" is currently covering North America. The singer, who alternates between rock, hip-hop and country, first saw his start take off in nu-metal with 1998's Devil Without a Cause.

Get Kid Rock concert tickets here. Learn more about Kid Rock's Big Ass Honky Tonk & Rock N' Roll Steakhouse at kidrockshonkytonkandsteakhouse.com. See Kid Rock's post below.