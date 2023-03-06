Kid Rock has booked a group of summer 2023 shows dubbed "No Snowflakes" across some major U.S. cities. A different guest will support him on each tour date.

"Snowflake" is derogatory slang implying a person is easily offended, overly emotional or has an inflated sense of entitlement. Kid Rock — the rock, country and hip-hop artist with ties to former President Donald Trump — goaded "snowflakes" in the 2021 song "Don't Tell Me How to Live." ("You snowflakes here's a news flash / Ain't nobody gonna tell me how to live," he sings.) The term "no snowflakes" also indicates that the tour takes place in the warmer weather of summer.

Four concerts have been revealed for the 2023 No Snowflakes tour so far, although it is presumed that more shows will be announced at a later date.

Kid Rock will play Moody Center in Austin, Texas, on June 23 with Chris Janson. He plays Dickies Arena in Fort Worth, Texas, on June 24 with Marcus King. Then Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee, July 1 with Travis Tritt. Plus, a July 14 hometown show at Detroit's Little Caesars Arena with Grand Funk Railroad. (Kid Rock played with Grand Funk last year.)

General on-sale starts on Friday (March 10) at 10AM local time, with a special artist pre-sale beginning on Tuesday (March 7). Get Kid Rock tickets here.

Bad Reputation, Kid Rock's 12th studio album, emerged in 2022. His "Bad Reputation Tour" surrounded it.

Kid Rock "No Snowflakes" 2023 Dates

Kid Rock 'No Snowflakes' tour Live Nation loading...

June 23 – Austin, Texas @ Moody Ctr #

June 24 – Ft. Worth, Texas @ Dickies Arena ^

July 1 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Bridgestone Arena %

July 14 – Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena $

# With Chris Janson

^ With Marcus King

% With Travis Tritt

$ With Grand Funk Railroad

Other 2023 Kid Rock Dates

April 18 – Nashville, Tenn. @ Ryman Auditorium

June 2 – Lincoln, Calif. @ Thunder Valley Casino

June 18 – Wildwood, N.J. @ Barefoot Fest