Watch King Charles’ Guards Honor Ozzy With Royal Rendition of Black Sabbath Classic

Over the last month, countless rockers and fans have paid their respects to Black Sabbath and Ozzy Osbourne following the band’s Back to the Beginning concert and the Prince of Darkness’ recent passing. One unexpected but totally awesome tribute came from King Charles’ Band of the Coldstream Guards, who honored Ozzy by playing “Paranoid” during a recent Changing of the Guard ceremony.

Details of the Performance

This past Wednesday (July 30) – and as reported by Blabbermouth – “the Band Of The Coldstream Guards, which is comprised of musicians from The Royal Corps Of Army Music and is one of 14 regular army bands in the British army, performed . . . ‘Paranoid’ during the Changing Of The Guard ceremony at Buckingham Palace.”

Fan-shot video of the event (which you can view below) shows the band launching into a stirringly orchestral take on the classic tune from the 1970 LP of the same name. Obviously, it’s all instrumental, so various horns emulate Ozzy’s lead vocals as other brass, woodwind and percussion players support them. Rather than recreate a snippet of the song, the three-minute rendition represents the entire track, too!

Although no spectators can be seen in the footage, you can hear a passionate crowd cheering in amazement and appreciation after the music stops.

Likewise, commenters on YouTube and across social media have responded with similar sentiments.

For instance, one person commented on the YouTube clip mentioned above: “You know you've made it when the guards play your song. A tribute from one king to another.” Then, someone else wrote: “I hope Sharon gets to see this. Great rendition. Thanks guys.”

The same footage was posted to TikTok, prompting one user to proclaim: “That was a wonderful performance and very touching to honor Ozzy Osbourne by playing one of his songs. All of us will always love Ozzy throughout the world.” Over on Instagram, someone shared: “I'm sure Sharon and family were humbled by this royal tribute to Ozzy! Just beautiful!”

Of course, the Band of the Coldstream Guards performance was particularly timely and touching because it took place on the same day as Ozzy Osbourne’s funeral procession (which was held in his hometown of Birmingham, England).

While this tribute may seem surprising at first, it makes more sense when you consider Ozzy’s prior relationship with the Royal Family. As Blabbermouth also mention, he’s “had several brushes with the British royals, including in 2002 when he performed for the late Queen Elizabeth II.” They continue: “On that occasion, he sang ‘Paranoid’ in front of the monarch, then-Prince Charles and princes William and Harry during a concert titled ‘Party At The Palace’ celebrating the Queen's Golden Jubilee.”

Blabbermouth add:

King Charles, who was Prince Charles at the time, sent Ozzy a bottle of whiskey after his quad-biking accident in 2003. "He's a very, very nice man. He's always treated me with the utmost respect," Osbourne told 'The New York Post' ahead of the King's coronation in 2022. "In fact, when I had my bike accident [in 2003], he sent me a bottle of scotch… I wish him all the best."

Check out the performance below and let us know what you think of it!

Naturally, Ozzy’s funeral was attended by many musicians (such as Yungblud, Metallica’s James Hetfield, Elton John, Slipknot’s Corey Talyor and of course, Black Sabbath’s Geezer Butler, Tony Iommi and Bill Ward). Plus, Kelly Osbourne – who recently got engaged to Slipknot’s Sid Wilson – even wore her father’s signature round glasses to it.

In addition, Butler wrote a loving tribute to Ozzy for The Times U.K.; Rob Trujillo shared a heartfelt tribute to Ozzy before the funeral; and rocker/actor/writer Henry Rollins appeared on the July 29th, 2025 episode of Loudwire Nights to discuss incredible memories and stories of Ozzy and Black Sabbath.