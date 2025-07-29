Robert Trujillo’s Personal Message Before Attending Ozzy’s Funeral

Current Metallica and former Ozzy Osbourne bassist Robert Trujillo has shared a heartfelt tribute post while informing fans that he'll be attending Ozzy Osbourne's funeral tomorrow (July 30) in Birmingham, England.

Though these days he's primarily known for his work in Metallica, Osbourne was one of Trujillo's early champions in the music industry. The Prince of Darkness not only utilized Rob's talents in his solo band, but he also supported and gave a platform to Trujillo's band Infectious Grooves.

Since Ozzy's death, understandably the musician has kept a low profile and now a week after Ozzy's passing his penned a tribute sharing exactly the input that Ozzy and his extended musical family had on his life.

What Did Robert Trujillo Have to Say About Ozzy Osbourne?

After sharing a photo of a tour program with himself alongside Ozzy, Trujillo confirmed that he was en route to London and would eventually make his way to Osbourne's funeral.

His full post shared on Instagram can be viewed below:

Sadly, we’re heading back to London today for Ozzy’s funeral. I just want to say… Ozzy was the conduit for so many new relationships both creative collaborations and real, lasting friendships. I mean, Joe Holmes is Lullah’s godfather, and Mike Bordin is Tye’s godfather both of those connections came directly from my friendship with Ozzy. Because of Oz, Infectious Grooves was able to tour back in ’91 as a brand-new band and at the time, it wasn’t even really a band, just some fun songs we had recorded. We weren’t ready to hit the road, but he made us step up and make it happen. He loved the song “Therapy,” which he guest appeared on and that really kicked it all off for Infectious in the ’90s. He actually demanded we open for him on the “Theater of Madness” tour. He’d say “I’m your best friend Rob, I fucking love the bass and the funkier and heavier the better!” He was the gateway. Ozzy was a humble man and sometimes so honest it hurt but his sense of humor made everything absolutely amazing. Touring with Ozzy and Zakk was always a wild adventure. Those two together… it was a crazy, awesome rollercoaster. We’re all so thankful for his heart and soul. Ozzy and Black Sabbath were and still are the soundtrack to our lives. The inspiration they gave us is beyond words. The first real alternative rock band, in my opinion. Now it’s time to pay our respects, share our love, and offer our support to Sharon and the family. It’s heartbreaking but we know Ozzy gave us everything he had in his final days. I’m so honored that Lars, James, Kirk, and I (Metallica) got to celebrate with him, to share our music and Sabbath’s music on such a special day in Birmingham. Being part of that meant so much to us. Ozzy, RIP brother.

We love you. @ozzyosbourne

How Ozzy + Black Sabbath Said Their Concert Farewell

Back on July 5, Ozzy and Black Sabbath headlined the Back to the Beginning concert at the Aston Villa venue in Birmingham, England. The all day concert featured legendary acts such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera and more paying homage to Ozzy and the band in the lead up to the big event - the final live performance of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

Having mended fences with drummer Bill Ward, Black Sabbath finally got the send-off with all four members that their farewell tour hadn't provided as Ward had sat out over a contract dispute.

Trujillo played a set with Metallica that included their Black Sabbath tribute songs "Hole in the Sky" and "Johnny Blade."

The big finish started with a five-song solo set from Ozzy that featured the songs "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train."

After that, Ozzy was joined onstage by his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

The band's final performance included Ozzy and his Sabbath bandmates performing a four-song set that included "War Pigs," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man" and "Paranoid."

Ozzy Osbourne died 17 days after his final performance with Black Sabbath. Tributes have continued to roll in from the rock and metal community as well as fans. John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was 76.