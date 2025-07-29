How to Livestream Ozzy’s Funeral Procession in Birmingham This Wednesday

Ozzy Osbourne will be laid to rest in his native Birmingham, England this Wednesday (July 30), but for those not in Birmingham, there will be a livestream taking place from the Black Sabbath bench in Birmingham where you can watch the procession.

How Can I Watch Ozzy Osbourne's Funeral Procession?

The private funeral event will be preceded by a public funeral procession that will travel through the center of the singer's childhood hometown, passing the Black Sabbath bridge and bench where thousands of fans have left messages and flowers in tribute to the pioneering heavy metal singer.

The Black Sabbath bench website is planning to provide an ongoing livestream on Wednesday where you can keep up with the procession. It's expected to begin at approximately 1PM BST. That's 8AM ET and 5AM PT for those in the U.S.

The Black Sabbath bridge as well as the bench that adorns it are among several locations in Birmingham that have now become places on remembrance, celebration and reflection on Ozzy's life in the aftermath of his passing.

As stated on the Black Sabbath Bench website, "Ozzy’s influence on music and culture is immeasurable. From the streets of Aston to the world stage, his legacy echoes through generations of fans and artists alike."

What Else Should Fans Know About Ozzy's Funeral Procession?

“It was important to the city that we support a fitting, dignified tribute ahead of a private family funeral," Lord Mayor Zafar Iqbal said (according to The Guardian.) "We know how much this moment will mean to his fans.”

The local brass band Bostin Brass will accompany the procession and The Guardian reports that surviving members of Black Sabbath are "thought to be taking roles" as well.

How Did Ozzy + Black Sabbath Finish Out Their Career?

Back on July 5, Ozzy and Black Sabbath headlined the Back to the Beginning concert at the Aston Villa venue in Birmingham, England. The all day concert featured legendary acts such as Metallica, Guns N' Roses, Tool, Slayer, Pantera and more paying homage to Ozzy and the band in the lead up to the big event - the final live performance of Ozzy Osbourne and Black Sabbath.

Having mended fences with drummer Bill Ward, Black Sabbath finally got the send-off with all four members that their farewell tour hadn't provided as Ward had sat out over a contract dispute.

The big finish started with a five-song solo set from Ozzy that featured the songs "I Don't Know," "Mr. Crowley," "Suicide Solution," "Mama I'm Coming Home" and "Crazy Train."

After that, Ozzy was joined onstage by his Black Sabbath bandmates Tony Iommi, Geezer Butler and Bill Ward.

The band's final performance included Ozzy and his Sabbath bandmates performing a four-song set that included "War Pigs," "N.I.B.," "Iron Man" and "Paranoid."

Ozzy Osbourne died 17 days after his final performance with Black Sabbath. Tributes have continued to roll in from the rock and metal community as well as fans. John Michael "Ozzy" Osbourne was 76.